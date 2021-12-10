Saturday, Dec. 11
TUBAC: Southwestern Folk Music Christmas Concert, 2-4 p.m. at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park’s picnic grounds, featuring Teodoro “Ted” Ramirez and special guests Ismael Barajas, Michael Markowitz, and Ellen and Linda Edmonson. Tickets are $25, free for children 6 and under. Light refreshments will be served. Bring your own chair. Call (520) 398-2252 or see tubacpresidio.org.
Saturday, Dec. 11
NOGALES: Nogales native and children’s book author Roni Capin Rivera-Ashford will sign and sell her newest bilingual book, “Raulito: The First Latino Governor of Arizona/El primer gobernador latino de Arizona,” from 1-4 p.m. at the park outside the Nogales – Santa Cruz County Public Library on Grand Avenue. The book is a biography of former Gov. Raul Castro, who lived in Nogales during his retirement years.
Sunday, Dec. 12
NOGALES: Opening reception for local artist Wally Hill’s “A Holiday Greeting” at Hilltop Gallery, 1-4 p.m. Hill, who has autism, creates vehicles from pipe cleaners, uses pencils to create cartoons, and brushes to paint wild animals and landscapes. The gallery is located at 730 N. Hill Top Dr. in Nogales. More information at hilltopgallery.org or (520) 287-5515.
Sunday, Dec. 12
RIO RICO: Tree lighting ceremony at the Rio Rico Community Center, 391 Avenida Coatimundi, sponsored by Girl Scout Troop 520, starting at 5:30 p.m. Photos with Santa and more.
Friday, Dec. 17
TUMACACORI: Ranger-guided full moon hike around Tumacácori National Historical Park and along the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail, 6-8:30 p.m., starting at the Anza Trailhead, just north of the park’s visitor center parking lot. “Bring your flashlight, but don’t plan to use it; the moon will be your night-light,” the park said in an announcement. Wear hiking shoes and carry water. No dogs. For more information, call (520) 377-5060 or see nps.gov/tuma.
Friday, Dec. 17
TUBAC: The DeGrazia Band performs Spanish guitar rhythms and gypsy violin melodies with violinist Beth Daunis, bassist Mark Brugler and guitarist Rick Skowron, 2-4 p.m. at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park’s picnic grounds. Tickets are $25, free for children 6 and under. Light refreshments will be served. Bring your own chair. Call (520) 398-2252 or see tubacpresidio.org.
Saturday, Dec. 18
TUBAC: “Coronado, Cabeza de Vaca, Estabanico and Marcos de Niza,” a lecture by Jack Lasseter at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park’s picnic area, 2-3 p.m. “This is the famous story of the Coronado Expedition in 1540, the earliest Spanish entry up into Arizona and New Mexico that made not only Coronado, but also Cabeza de Vaca, Estabanico, and Marcos de Niza famous,” the park said. $15, children 6 and under are free. Snacks will be served. Call (520) 398-2252 or go to www.tubacpresidio.org to RSVP. For other queries, contact info@tubacpresidio.org
Planning a community event in Santa Cruz County? Submit the details to editorial@nogalesinternational.com and we’ll add it to the calendar.