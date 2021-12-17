TUMACACORI: Ranger-guided full moon hike around Tumacácori National Historical Park and along the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail, 6-8:30 p.m., starting at the Anza Trailhead, just north of the park’s visitor center parking lot. “Bring your flashlight, but don’t plan to use it; the moon will be your night-light,” the park said in an announcement. Wear hiking shoes and carry water. No dogs. For more information, call (520) 377-5060 or see nps.gov/tuma.
Saturday, Dec. 18
TUBAC: Tubac Fire District open house at Station 1, located at 2227 Frontage Road, 9-11 a.m. “Meet fire district staff and learn more about the district’s half-century of service,” TFD said in an announcement. More information at (520) 398-2255 or chorvath@tubacfire.org.
TUBAC: “Coronado, Cabeza de Vaca, Estabanico and Marcos de Niza,” a lecture by Jack Lasseter at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park’s picnic area, 2-3 p.m. “This is the famous story of the Coronado Expedition in 1540, the earliest Spanish entry up into Arizona and New Mexico that made not only Coronado, but also Cabeza de Vaca, Estabanico and Marcos de Niza famous,” the park said. $15, children 6 and under are free. Snacks will be served. Call (520) 398-2252 or go to www.tubacpresidio.org to RSVP. For other queries, contact info@tubacpresidio.org.
TUBAC: Second-annual Santa Dog Parade, featuring costume-wearing dogs, hot chocolate, cookies and special guest Kenneth Moody, a world-renowned designer of helium parade balloons. The parade will begin assembling at 9:30 a.m. at 1 Calle Baca, then depart at 10 a.m., heading up Plaza Road to Tubac Road, on to the Presidio, north to Camino Otero and then back to Plaza.