TUMACACORI-TUBAC: Hike the Anza Trail between Tumacácori National Historical Park and Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, and catch a free shuttle ride back to your starting point, 8 a.m.-noon. Participants who complete the one-way route will also earn a “I Hike For Health” pin. The four-mile stretch of Anza Trail is mostly level and shady. Wear good walking shoes, dress for the weather, and carry water and snacks. For more information, call Tumacácori National Historical Park at (520) 377-5060 or see nps.gov/tuma. The shuttle and trail are free, but admission fees to both parks apply.
Saturday, Dec. 17
TUBAC: Ted Ramirez’s Southwest Folk Music Solo Concert, 2-4 p.m. at the 1885 Schoolhouse at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park. $25. More information at tubacpresidio.org, info@tubacpresidio.org or (520) 398-2252.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
TUMACACORI: “Starry Night in the Park,” 6:30-8 p.m. at Tumacácori National Historical Park. View the starry sky through telescopes, photograph the sky with your camera, or explore the mission church by candlelight.
Thursday, Dec. 22
NOGALES: American Red Cross holiday blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Santa Cruz County Complex, 2150 N. Congress Dr. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code “santacruz.”