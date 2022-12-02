TUBAC: Historic Tubac Village lights up with luminarias, 5-9 p.m. Treats, shopping, music and more. Stores open late for shopping. Bring a flashlight. Mrs. Claus will be at the Tubac Center of the Arts on Dec. 2. Cookies and hot cider will be served. More information at tubacaz.com/luminaria-nights-de-tubac.
Saturday, Dec. 3
NOGALES: City of Nogales Christmas Light Parade through downtown, with the theme “It’s all about Christmas.” Starts at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Michelle Jacquez at (520) 285-5602 or mrjacquez@nogalesaz.gov.
Saturday, Dec. 3
ELGIN: Christmas in Elgin, a fine arts and crafts holiday festival at the historic Elgin Community Club, 475 Elgin Rd., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Local vendors, raffle, music, goodies and a roaring fire in the fireplace. "Come join us for a great holiday event," the organizers said. For more information, call Rebecca Smith at (520) 559-4835.
Saturday, Dec. 3
RIO RICO: The Rio Rico High School Cheer Booster Club hosts a car show at the RRHS football stadium parking lot. Free to the public. Registration is 8-10 a.m. and the car show is set to run 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Cheer Booster Club will have food and drinks for sale.
Saturday, Dec. 3
RIO RICO: Flu vaccine clinic, sponsored by the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department and the DocGo Medical Group, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the county building at 275 Rio Rico Dr. No appointment necessary. Anyone ages 6 months or older is eligible. For more information, call (520) 775-1873 or (520) 987-6943.