Saturday, Dec. 4
NOGALES: City of Nogales Christmas Light Parade through downtown, starting at 6 p.m. The theme of this year’s parade is “Together This Christmas” and the grand marshal is Dr. Eladio Pereira of the Mariposa Community Health Center. For more information, including how to register a parade entry, call (520) 287-6571.
Saturday, Dec. 4
ELGIN: Christmas in Elgin, a fine arts and crafts holiday festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Historic Elgin Community Club, 475 Elgin Road. In addition to gifts for sale by local vendors, there will be a raffle, music and a roaring fire in the fireplace. “Come join us for a great holiday start,” the organizers said. Call (520) 559-4835 for more information.
Saturday, Dec. 4
NOGALES: “Stuff the Bus” gift drive to benefit K-12 students in the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Walmart. Community members are asked to donate items such as sports equipment, board games, arts and crafts, toys and gift cards.
Saturday, Dec. 11
TUBAC: Southwestern Folk Music Christmas Concert, 2-4 p.m. at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park’s picnic grounds, featuring Teodoro “Ted” Ramirez and special guests Ismael Barajas, Michael Markowitz, and Ellen and Linda Edmonson. Tickets are $25, free for children 6 and under. Light refreshments will be served. Bring your own chair. Call (520) 398-2252 or see tubacpresidio.org.
Saturday, Dec. 11
NOGALES: Nogales native and children’s book author Roni Capin Rivera-Ashford will sign and sell her newest bilingual book, “Raulito: The First Latino Governor of Arizona/El primer gobernador latino de Arizona,” from 1-4 p.m. at the park outside the Nogales – Santa Cruz County Public Library on Grand Avenue. The book is a biography of former Gov. Raul Castro, who lived in Nogales during his retirement years.
Friday, Dec. 17
TUBAC: The DeGrazia Band performs Spanish guitar rhythms and gypsy violin melodies with violinist Beth Daunis, bassist Mark Brugler and guitarist Rick Skowron, 2-4 p.m. at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park’s picnic grounds. Tickets are $25, free for children 6 and under. Light refreshments will be served. Bring your own chair. Call (520) 398-2252 or see tubacpresidio.org.
Saturday, Dec. 18
TUBAC: “Coronado, Cabeza de Vaca, Estabanico and Marcos de Niza,” a lecture by Jack Lasseter at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park’s picnic area, 2-3 p.m. “This is the famous story of the Coronado Expedition in 1540, the earliest Spanish entry up into Arizona and New Mexico that made not only Coronado, but also Cabeza de Vaca, Estabanico, and Marcos de Niza famous,” the park said. $15, children 6 and under are free. Snacks will be served. Call (520) 398-2252 or go to www.tubacpresidio.org to RSVP. For other queries, contact info@tubacpresidio.org
Planning a community event in Santa Cruz County? Submit the details to editorial@nogalesinternational.com and we’ll add it to the calendar.