Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 12-13
TUMACACORI: O’odham painter Draven Wilson will demonstrate his craft at Tumacácori National Historical Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. “A self-taught acrylic artist, Draven paints scenes of his native O’odham people and the landscapes of the Sonoran Desert in which they live. Through his art, he hopes to connect people to his heritage,” the park said in an announcement.
Ongoing through Sunday, Feb. 13
TUBAC: 63rd edition of the Tubac Festival of the Arts, Southern Arizona’s longest-running art festival, featuring more than 250 artists and craftspeople displaying their work. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Tony Duncan, a five-time world champion hoop dancer, is set to perform with Jeremy Dancing Bull and Darren Yazzie at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Saturday, Feb. 19
TUBAC: “The Sonoran Desert, This Place Where We Live,” a talk by Jack Lasseter, 2-3 p.m. in the picnic grounds of the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park. Bring your own chair or sit at one of the picnic tables. Snacks will be served. $15 includes all-day entrance to the park and its historic buildings. RSVP at (520) 398-2252.
Saturday, Feb. 26
TUBAC: Folk music concert on the grounds of the Tubac Presidio Historic Park with Ted Ramirez and RISO, featuring The Rollands and Thoger Lund. 2-4 p.m.
B.Y.O.C (Bring Your Own Chair). Tickets are $25, or free for children 6 and under. Call (520) 398-2252 or go to www.tubacpresidio.org to RSVP.
Thursday, March 3
TUBAC: Celebration of the 163rd anniversary of The Weekly Arizonian, Arizona’s first newspaper, featuring cake and a printing press demonstration, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park. The paper was first printed in Tubac on March 3, 1859, and the original 1858 Washington Hand Press that printed it is still in operation at the presidio park. Commemorative prints of the first issue of the Arizonian will be available, along with an informal talk about the history of the press. Admission is $7 for those 14 and older, $2 for youth ages 7-13, and free for kids 6 and younger. Includes all day admission to tour the park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, March 12
TUBAC: Fourth Annual Santa Gertrudis Day in Conjunction with Anza Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate the Feast Day of Santa Gertrudis, a Belgian nun whose name graced the church in Tubac from 1767 to 1917. The Anza Trail Color Guard will hold a Santa Gertrudis Day Parade through the Village of Tubac at 10 a.m. and ending at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park. Other activities include an architectural discussion tour of St. Ann’s Church, food and Belgian beer garden. Admission is free.
Sunday, March 13
TUMACACORI: Tumacácori National Historical Park will offer a free shuttle between the park and Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, 8 a.m. to noon, so that people can hike the four-mile stretch of the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail between the parks and catch a ride back to their starting point. Hikers can begin at either end of the trail. For more information, call (520) 377-5060 or see nps.gov/tuma.
Wednesday, March 16
TUMACACORI: A Tumacácori National Historical Park ranger leads a nighttime hike of about two miles on the Anza Trail. Participants should meet at 6 p.m. at the trailhead across from the Tumacácori Post Office, just north of the TNHP parking lot. Wear hiking shoes and carry water. No dogs are permitted on this hike. “Bring your flashlight, but don’t plan to use it; the moon will be your night-light,” the park said. For more information, call (520) 377-5060 or see www.nps.gov/tuma.
