TUBAC: “The Mystery Unfolds: Implications and Surprises of the Coronado Sites Discovery,” a presentation by Deni Seymour, Ph.D., 2-3 p.m. at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park and Museum. This is second in a series of talks on new archaeological sites relating to the Vasquez de Coronado expedition in southern Arizona, and this presentation discusses many of the “most important and surprising implications of the finds,” the park said. $15 for the lecture, children 6 and under are free. Snacks will be served. RSVP at (520) 398-2252 or tubacpresidio.org. More information at info@tubacpresidio.org.
Sunday, Feb. 6
TUMACACORI: Tumacácori National Historical Park will offer a free shuttle between the park and Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, 8 a.m. to noon, so that people can hike the four-mile stretch of the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail between the parks and catch a ride back to their starting point. Hikers can begin at either end of the trail. For more information, call (520) 377-5060 or see nps.gov/tuma. The park-to-park shuttle service will be offers once again on Sunday, March 13.
Sunday, Feb. 6
NOGALES: Opening reception for “Rusted Metal Assemblages” by William Monaghan, an artist who gathers rusted pieces of metal to create artwork. 1-4 p.m. at Hilltop Gallery, 730 Hilltop Dr. in Nogales. Call (520) 287-5515 for more information.
Saturday, Feb. 19
TUBAC: “The Sonoran Desert, This Place Where We Live,” a talk by Jack Lasseter, 2-3 p.m. in the picnic grounds of the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park. Bring your own chair or sit at one of the picnic tables. Snacks will be served. $15 includes all-day entrance to the park and its historic buildings. RSVP at (520) 398-2252.