TUBAC: 64th Annual Tubac Festival of the Arts, featuring more than 250 artists and craftspeople, horse-drawn trolley rides, food, live music and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, except 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. More information at www.tubacaz.com.
Saturday, Feb. 11
TUMACACORI: Guided bird walk at Tumacácori National Historical Park, starting at 8:30 a.m. Beginners are encouraged to attend. No registration needed. Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water. While bringing your own binoculars is recommended, the park has several pairs of binoculars available for loan to participants.
Saturday, Feb. 11
PATAGONIA: The Friends of the Patagonia Library host a Valentine’s book sale, featuring romance, cooking and children’s books. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library, 346 Duquesne Ave. “Fall in love with a book,” the friends say.
Saturday, Feb. 11
NOGALES: Valentine’s Day pop-up market, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at 3131 N. Grand Ave. Handmade goods, bath and body scrubs, candles, jewelry, cosmetics, pastries, food, candy, clothing, live music and more.
Sunday, Feb. 12
NOGALES: Valentine’s Day pop-up market at Hilltop Gallery, 730 Hilltop Drive, noon-4 p.m. Local vendors will sell art, crafts, baked goods, candles, soap, accessories and more. There will also be giveaways, raffles, music and food. Vendors can sign up by calling (520) 604-6611, or send a direct message to @Nogaleria on Instagram.
Monday, Feb. 13
NOGALES: Heart health walk sponsored by the Mariposa Community Health Center and Mexican Consulate in Nogales, beginning at 8 a.m. Starts and finishes at the consulate, 135 W. Cardwell St. Participants are asked to wear the color red.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
RIO RICO: Open house at Tubac Fire Station No. 4, 149 Ruta Camaron, to commemorate the retirement of Chief Cheryl Horvath. 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., with a presentation by TFD firefighters at 12:30 p.m.