Tubac Arts

Artist Nicholas Wilson created the commemorative poster for this year's Tubac Festival of the Arts.

 Photo by Ellen Sussman

Now through Sunday, Feb. 12

TUBAC: 64th Annual Tubac Festival of the Arts, featuring more than 250 artists and craftspeople, horse-drawn trolley rides, food, live music and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, except 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. More information at www.tubacaz.com.



