RIO RICO: Senior lunch and bingo, every Friday at the Rio Rico Community Center, 391 Avenida Coatimundi. All are welcome but reservations are required. Call (520) 281-7880 for more informations and to reserve a seat.
Saturday, Jan. 14
NOGALES: “The Business of Art: How to Set Up Your Art Business,” a business and professional training for artists with facilitator Rocio LaPierre, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at La Linea Art Studio, 32 Morley Ave. Presented by the Tubac Center of the Arts as part of “The Pro Art Path,” offering monthly in-person training sessions through May. The sessions are free for low- and middle-income artists in Santa Cruz County. Learn more and register at www.theproartpath.org. The Jan. 14 session will be repeated on Jan. 28.
Saturday, Jan. 14
TUBAC: Santa Cruz River cleanup, 7:30 a.m.-noon, sponsored by the organization Santa Cruz County Shining AZ. Email info@sccsaz.org to sign up. Meet at Ron Morriss County Park; clean-up materials will be provided. Food and music to follow the workday.
Saturday, Jan. 14
TUBAC: Self-guided home tour to raise funds for the Tubac Center of the Arts. Includes five homes: one in Tumacacori and four in Tubac. Tickets are $30 for Tubac Center of the Arts members and $35 for non-members. Tickets are available at tubacarts.org/home-tour. Check-in will be at TCA, 9 Plaza Rd., starting at 9 a.m., for participants to pick up your their ticket/map.
Sunday, Jan. 15
RIO RICO: Free performance by concert pianist Sam Rotman, 5 p.m. at Sovereign Grace Baptist Church, 451 Avenida Coatimundi. More information at (520) 281-8504 or (520) 470-9633.