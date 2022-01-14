Saturday, Jan. 15
TUBAC: Jack Lasseter presents “African Americans in the Early West,” part of the Shaw D. Kinsley Lecture Series at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park. 2-3 p.m. in the park’s picnic grounds. “(F)rom the cowboys and Buffalo Soldiers to hotel owners and school teachers, from good guys to bad guys. Come and hear their part in the development and settlement of the West,” the park said in an announcement.
The lecture is $15, children 6 and under are free. Snacks will be served. Bring your own chair or sit at one of the picnic tables. RSVP at (520) 398-2252 or tubacpresidio.org/events.
TUMACACORI-TUBAC: Tubac Center of the Arts presents its annual self-guided home tour fundraiser featuring five homes: one in Tumacacori and four in Tubac. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets for the tour are $35 ($30 for TCA members) and are available at tubacarts.org/home-tour or (520) 398-2371.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
RIO RICO: The Rio Rico Historical Society holds its general meeting, with a special presentation by historian Jim Turner titled: “There’s Gold in Arizona! Strikes and Hoaxes from the 1850’s to the 1910’s.” The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Rio Rico Community Center, 391 Avenida Coatimundi. More information at www.rioricohistoricalsociety.org.
NOGALES: The Nogales National Little League offers its last opportunity to register children for the upcoming baseball/softball season, 6-9 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express, 850 W. Shell Rd. “Any registration after this final day is based on availability by age group,” according to a flyer promoting the event. Little League offers six different divisions of play for youth ranging in age from 4 to 16.
Saturday, Jan. 22
TUBAC: Teodoro “Ted” Ramirez and Gertie and the T.O. Boyz in concert, 2-4 p.m. at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park picnic ground. Ramirez is a Southwest folk musician whose repertoire is a mixture of original music, classic Mexican folk songs and American folk ballads. Leader of Gertie and the T.O. Boyz, Gertie Lopez plays “Waila,” the traditional social dance music of the Tohono O’odham. The concert is $25, children 6 and under are free. Snacks will be served. Bring your own chair or sit at one of the picnic tables. RSVP at (520) 398-2252 or tubacpresidio.org/events.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
NOGALES: Registration deadline for a City of Nogales Parks and Recreation Department basketball league for boys and girls ages 5 to 17. The registration fee is $40. Registration and payment can be done online at nogalesaz.gov or in person at the Recreation Center, 1500 Hohokam Dr. For more information, contact (520) 285-5782.
Saturday, Jan. 29
SAHUARITA: The Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts hold their 27th annual car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Quail Creek – Veterans Municipal Park. The Sahuarita Classics Car Show, formerly known as the Tubac Classic Car Show, will feature a more diverse collection of motor vehicles at its new, larger site, the organizers said. Registration for the show is open on the club’s website at www.carnuts.org. Admission to the venue for spectators will be $5 per person, free for kids 12 and under.
