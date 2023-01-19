NOGALES: Opening reception for "Oh My Sweet Mind," exhibition by local artists Alejandra and Juan Miguel Garcia, 6:30 p.m. at La Linea art gallery, 32 N. Morley Ave. The evening will also feature a special performance by Los Velvets, who will be promoting their debut EP, "Azúcar y Miel." Free admission, everyone welcome.
Saturday, Jan. 21
TUMACACORI-TUBAC: Hike the Anza Trail between Tumacácori National Historical Park and Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, and catch a free shuttle ride back to your starting point, 8 a.m.-noon. Participants who complete the one-way route will also earn a “I Hike For Health” pin. The four-mile stretch of Anza Trail is mostly level and shady. Wear good walking shoes, dress for the weather, and carry water and snacks. For more information, call Tumacácori National Historical Park at (520) 377-5060 or see nps.gov/tuma. The shuttle and trail are free, but admission fees to both parks apply.
Monday, Jan. 23
NOGALES: The Mexican Consulate in Nogales hosts a free flu shot clinic for anyone 6 months or older, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments not necessary. The consulate is located at 135 W. Cardwell St. The clinic is offered in conjunction with the DocGo home health care services provider.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
NOGALES: The Santa Cruz Council on Aging (Senior Center) offers "Consumer Scams in Spanish," a presentation from the Attorney General's Community Outreach and Education Division, starting at 10 a.m. "We encourage attendance to learn about how to protect ourselves and others from the scams that are hurting our citizens and our seniors," the Senior Center said in an announcement. Refreshments will be served. The center is located at 125 E. Madison St.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
NOGALES: UniSource Energy will hold a public meeting on a plan to run a 138-kilovolt transmission line from Rio Rico to the under-development South32 Hermosa Mine in the Patagonia Mountains, 6-8 p.m. at the Mayan Room of the Quality Hotel Americana, 639 N. Grand Ave.
Saturday, Jan 28
NOGALES: Tribute to the Nogales Buffalo Soldiers, starting with a veterans’ salute at Nogales City Cemetery from 10-11:30 a.m. Honors in front of Nogales City Hall, as well as an appearance by the Fort Huachuca Cavalry at Teyechea Park behind City Hall, are set for 1:30-3 p.m. Meanwhile a Buffalo Soldiers exhibit will be on display at Pimeria Alta Historical Society Museum 11 a.m.-5 p.m. All events are free.
Saturday, Jan. 28
PATAGONIA: “Polar Plunge” at the Patagonia Pool, a fundraiser for the Patagonia Regional Aquatic Center, which supports to pool. 1 p.m. “ Bring your coin jars! All those nickels and dimes add up and we'll be taking them there, “ the PRAC said in an announcement.