Art exhibit

Friday, Jan. 20

NOGALES: Opening reception for "Oh My Sweet Mind," exhibition by local artists Alejandra and Juan Miguel Garcia, 6:30 p.m. at La Linea art gallery, 32 N. Morley Ave. The evening will also feature a special performance by Los Velvets, who will be promoting their debut EP, "Azúcar y Miel." Free admission, everyone welcome.



Tags

