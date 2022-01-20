Saturday, Jan. 22
TUBAC: Teodoro “Ted” Ramirez and Gertie and the T.O. Boyz in concert, 2-4 p.m. at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park picnic ground. Ramirez is a Southwest folk musician whose repertoire is a mixture of original music, classic Mexican folk songs and American folk ballads. Leader of Gertie and the T.O. Boyz, Gertie Lopez plays “Waila,” the traditional social dance music of the Tohono O’odham. The concert is $25, children 6 and under are free. Snacks will be served. Bring your own chair or sit at one of the picnic tables. RSVP at (520) 398-2252 or tubacpresidio.org/events.
Saturday, Jan. 22
TUMACACORI: Ranger Raven of the Tumacácori National Historical Park leads a leisurely hike to the Santa Cruz River from the park’s historic mission and back. “It’s an easy hike, but be prepared for weather,” the park said. Meet in the garden at the visitor center at 10 a.m. The park entrance fee is $10 for visitors 16 and older. More information at (520) 377-5060 or www.nps.gov/tuma.
Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 22-23
TUMACACORI: Tumacácori National Historical Park hosts traditional craft demonstrator Eric Thing, who has practiced blacksmithing for over 30 years, with a particular focus on historical tools and methods. He will offer demonstrations of blacksmithing – sometimes called the “King of the Crafts” – from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The park entrance fee is $10 for visitors 16 and older. More information at (520) 377-5060 or www.nps.gov/tuma.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
NOGALES: Registration deadline for a City of Nogales Parks and Recreation Department basketball league for boys and girls ages 5 to 17. The registration fee is $40. Registration and payment can be done online at nogalesaz.gov or in person at the Recreation Center, 1500 Hohokam Dr. For more information, contact (520) 285-5782.
Saturday, Jan. 29
NOGALES: The Nogales Buffalo Soldiers Legacy Association presents a “Historic Salute to Nogales Buffalo Soldiers at Camp Little, Ariz.” at Karam Park on Morley Avenue, noon-4 p.m. Special guests include keynote speaker Anthony Powell, a noted Buffalo Soldiers historian; Charles Hancock, president of the Southwest Association of Buffalo Soldiers; Dr. Toni Humber, Afro/Mexican historian; and descendants and families of Buffalo Soldiers. Nogales High School students will perform music and dance pieces.
The Buffalo Soldiers were all-Black segregated units of the U.S. Army that existed from 1866 to 1947. Buffalo Soldiers from the 25th Infantry and 10th Cavalry were stationed at the former Camp Little – located in the area that is now Western Avenue in Nogales – from 1910 to 1933. For more information, see NogalesBuffaloSoldiers.org.
Saturday, Jan. 29
NOGALES: As part of the Nogales Buffalo Soldiers tribute, the Pimeria Alta Museum, located in the Old City Hall building at 136 Grand Ave., will inaugurate an exhibit including life-size replicas of buffaloes, a World War I Army uniform, photos of Camp Little and Frank Reed School reunions, and more. The opening is set to run 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free, donations are encouraged. Face masks are required to enter the museum.
Saturday, Jan. 29
SAHUARITA: The Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts hold their 27th annual car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Quail Creek – Veterans Municipal Park. The Sahuarita Classics Car Show, formerly known as the Tubac Classic Car Show, will feature a more diverse collection of motor vehicles at its new, larger site, the organizers said. Registration for the show is open on the club’s website at www.carnuts.org. Admission to the venue for spectators will be $5 per person, free for kids 12 and under.
