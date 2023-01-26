NOGALES: Tribute to the Nogales Buffalo Soldiers, starting with a veterans’ salute at Nogales City Cemetery from 10-11:30 a.m. Honors in front of Nogales City Hall, as well as an appearance by the Fort Huachuca Cavalry at Teyechea Park behind City Hall, are set for 1:30-3 p.m. Meanwhile, a Buffalo Soldiers exhibit will be on display at Pimeria Alta Historical Society Museum 11 a.m.-5 p.m. All events are free.
Saturday, Jan. 28
PATAGONIA: “Polar Plunge” at the Patagonia Pool, a fundraiser for the Patagonia Regional Aquatic Center, which supports to pool. Gates open at 1 p.m., plunge is at 1:30 p.m. “Bring your coin jars! All those nickels and dimes add up and we’ll be taking them there,” the PRAC said in an announcement. For more information, contact patagoniapool1@gmail.com.
Saturday, Jan. 28
TUMACACORI: Bird walk at Tumacácori National Historical Park starting at 8:30 a.m. Beginners welcome, no pre-registration required. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water and binoculars. If you don’t have binoculars, the park has several pairs available for loan.
Saturday, Jan. 28
TUBAC: Author Nancy Valentine reads from her book “J.R. Bartlett and the Captive Girl,” a historical novel based on the 1850-1853 journals kept by John Russell Bartlett while he was marking the new boundary between Mexico and the United States. 10 a.m.-noon in the 1885 Old Schoolhouse at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park. $15. Snacks will be served. Reserve a spot at info@tubacpresidio.org or (520) 398-2252.