Buffalo Soldiers
Saturday, Jan 28

NOGALES: Tribute to the Nogales Buffalo Soldiers, starting with a veterans’ salute at Nogales City Cemetery from 10-11:30 a.m. Honors in front of Nogales City Hall, as well as an appearance by the Fort Huachuca Cavalry at Teyechea Park behind City Hall, are set for 1:30-3 p.m. Meanwhile, a Buffalo Soldiers exhibit will be on display at Pimeria Alta Historical Society Museum 11 a.m.-5 p.m. All events are free.



