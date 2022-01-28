Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 29-30
NOGALES: The Nogales Buffalo Soldiers Legacy Association presents a “Historic Salute to Nogales Buffalo Soldiers at Camp Little, Ariz.” Saturday’s events, set to run noon-4 p.m., include a tribute event at Karam Park on Morley Avenue with speakers and entertainment, and the inauguration of an exhibit at the Pimeria Alta Museum. On Sunday, a cavalry troop and color guard from Fort Huachuca will help honor the more than 50 Buffalo Soldiers who served at the former Camp Little in Nogales with a ceremony from noon to 2 p.m. at the Nogales City Cemetery. For more information, see NogalesBuffaloSoldiers.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
TUBAC: “The River Made Me,” a ranger-guided tour offered by the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park and Tumacácori National Historical Park, 10 a.m. to “noonish.” Meet Ranger Rick of TNHP at the Tubac Presidio, then stroll two miles through old Tubac to the Santa Cruz River and back. Bring clothing layers, water, snacks and footwear for all trail conditions. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children under 14, and includes admission to the state park. RSVP at (520) 398-2252 or tubacpresidio.org. More information at info@tubacpresidio.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
TUMACACORI: Tumacácori National Historical Park will be open from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for a “Starry Night” event, with telescope viewing provided by Tucson Amateur Astronomical Association. Visitors should bring a flashlight (with a red filter, if possible) and dress for the weather. Entrance to the park costs $10 per adult, free for federal pass holders and children under 16. For more information, call (520) 377-5060 or see www.nps.gov/tuma.
Saturday, Feb. 5
TUBAC: “The Mystery Unfolds: Implications and Surprises of the Coronado Sites Discovery,” a presentation by Deni Seymour, Ph.D., 2-3 p.m. at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park and Museum. This is second in a series of talks on new archaeological sites relating to the Vasquez de Coronado expedition in southern Arizona, and this presentation discusses many of the “most important and surprising implications of the finds,” the park said. $15 for the lecture, children 6 and under are free. Snacks will be served. RSVP at (520) 398-2252 or tubacpresidio.org. More information at info@tubacpresidio.org.
Sunday, Feb. 6
NOGALES: Opening reception for “Rusted Metal Assemblages” by William Monaghan, an artist who gathers rusted pieces of metal to create artwork. 1-4 p.m. at Hilltop Gallery, 730 Hilltop Dr. in Nogales. Call (520) 287-5515 for more information.
Sunday, Feb. 6
TUMACACORI: Tumacácori National Historical Park will offer a free shuttle between the park and Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, 8 a.m. to noon, so that people can hike the four-mile stretch of the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail between the parks and catch a ride back to their starting point. Hikers can begin at either end of the trail. For more information, call (520) 377-5060 or see nps.gov/tuma. The park-to-park shuttle service will be offers once again on Sunday, March 13.
