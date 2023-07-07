PATAGONIA: The Santa Cruz Foundation for the Performing Arts, along with the Patagonia Creative Arts Association, present a “Music and Movies” event. On Friday, Linda Ronstadt’s 2019 documentary, “The Sound of my Voice,” at the Benderly-Kendall Opera House courtyard, 348 Naugle Ave. 7-9 p.m. On Sunday, Desert Fever Jazz Combo perform in concert at the Opera House courtyard, 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $20, include both events.
Saturday, July 8
NOGALES: La Linea Art Studio presents inauguration of Proyecto Athena, an exhibition of sculptures by artists from Nogales, Sonora. The work delves into questions of traditional gender roles, analyzes violence, exploitation and psychological contexts. Opening reception, 6 p.m., 32 N. Morley Ave. Free admission.
Saturday, July 8
PATAGONIA: Fundraiser for Voices from the Border themed, “Birthday celebration for Frida Kahlo.” Cody Hall, 346 W. Duquesne Ave., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Homestyle Mexican food, drinks, live band and mingling. Ticket available at Patagonia Trading Post, 317 McKeown Ave., $25 per person, $40 per couple or $10 for drinks and dancing only. Attendees are encouraged to dress like Kahlo or Mexican artist Diego Rivera. For more information, call Christy Martin at (805) 722-4338. Voices from the Border is a Patagonia-based nonprofit that provides humanitarian aid to migrants in Nogales, Sonora.
Saturday, July 8
TUBAC: Borderlandia and Tubac Presidio State Historic Park host “Arizona’s Adobe Architecture” presentation, 10 a.m. at Tubac Presidio Park, 1 Burruel St. Tickets cost $15. The presentation will delve into the architectural heritage of Arizona, focusing on the distinctive adobe Sonoran row house. For more information, visit tubacpresidio.org/events or call (520) 398-2252.
Wednesday, July 12
NOGALES: Arizona Commerce Authority hosts, “Let’s talk about internet access and technology,” discussion. Nogales Public Library, 518 N. Grand Ave., 12-2 p.m. Share your thoughts about what programs would be helpful for you, your organization and your community.
Saturday, July 15
PATAGONIA: Borderlands Nursery & Seed holds its Monsoon Plant Sale, 42 San Antonio Rd., 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will feature a full selection of native plants and seeds, as well as music and retail booths from local farmers and artisans.
