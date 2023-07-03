July 4 in Nogales

Fireworks burst in the air above Fleischer Park.

 File photo by Juan Miguel Garcia

Tuesday, July 4

NOGALES: The City of Nogales holds its Independence Day festivities. Parade in downtown Nogales at 10 a.m. begins on Nelson Street near the U.S.-Mexico border, travels north on Morley Avenue, and concludes at Memorial Park. Live entertainment and fireworks at Fleischer Park, 4-11 p.m. Free admission.



