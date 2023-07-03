NOGALES: The City of Nogales holds its Independence Day festivities. Parade in downtown Nogales at 10 a.m. begins on Nelson Street near the U.S.-Mexico border, travels north on Morley Avenue, and concludes at Memorial Park. Live entertainment and fireworks at Fleischer Park, 4-11 p.m. Free admission.
Tuesday, July 4
PATAGONIA: Independence Day parade begins 11 a.m. at Patagonia Union High School, 200 Naugle Ave., followed by fireworks at dusk if weather permits. Community members may participate in the parade, but throwing water balloons or spraying water is not allowed.
Tuesday, July 4
TUBAC: The Tubac Rotary Club hosts its 4th of July celebration at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, 1 Burruel St., 10 a.m. to noon. Free admission, food, games and prizes. For more information about setting up a booth at the event, contact Bud Eckhart at (520) 404-7294.
Friday-Sunday, July 7-9
PATAGONIA: The Santa Cruz Foundation for the Performing Arts, along with the Patagonia Creative Arts Association, present a “Music and Movies” event. On Friday, Linda Ronstadt’s 2019 documentary, “The Sound of my Voice,” at the Benderly-Kendall Opera House courtyard, 348 Naugle Ave. 7-9 p.m. On Sunday, Desert Fever Jazz Combo perform in concert at the Opera House courtyard, 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $20, include both events.
Saturday, July 8
PATAGONIA: Fundraiser for Voices from the Border themed, “Birthday celebration for Frida Kahlo.” Cody Hall, 346 W. Duquesne Ave., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Homestyle Mexican food, drinks, live band and mingling. Ticket available at Patagonia Trading Post, 317 McKeown Ave., $25 per person, $40 per couple or $10 for drinks and dancing only. Attendees are encouraged to dress like Kahlo or Mexican artist Diego Rivera. For more information, call Christy Martin at (805) 722-4338. Voices from the Border is a Patagonia-based nonprofit that provides humanitarian aid to migrants in Nogales, Sonora.
Saturday, July 8
TUBAC: Borderlandia and Tubac Presidio State Historic Park host “Arizona’s Adobe Architecture” presentation, 10 a.m. at Tubac Presidio Park, 1 Burruel St. Tickets cost $15. The presentation will delve into the architectural heritage of Arizona, focusing on the distinctive adobe Sonoran row house. For more information, visit tubacpresidio.org/events.
Sunday, August 27
AMBOS NOGALES: Borderlandia, an organization that aims to build public understanding of the borderlands, hosts a walking tour of Ambos Nogales to commemorate the 105th anniversary of the Battle of Ambos Nogales. Learn about the battle from both sides of the border. Tickets $50 per person. Attendees must had valid U.S. passport. For more information, visit borderlandia.org.
Planning a community event in or for the benefit of Santa Cruz County? Send the details to news@nogalesinternational.com and we’ll add it to the calendar.