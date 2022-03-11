Saturday, March 12
TUBAC: Opening of "Salute to Nogales' Buffalo Soldiers,” a new exhibit at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park in collaboration with the Nogales Buffalo Soldiers Legacy Association. The exhibit includes WWI uniforms as worn by Buffalo Soldiers, a photo collage of early gravestones in the Nogales Cemetery, and more. It will remain on display until May 12. Park hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday, and admission is $7 ($2 for youth 7-13, free for kids 6 and younger).
Saturday, March 12
TUBAC: Fourth Annual Santa Gertrudis Day in Conjunction with Anza Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate the Feast Day of Santa Gertrudis, a Belgian nun whose name graced the church in Tubac from 1767 to 1917. The Anza Trail Color Guard will hold a Santa Gertrudis Day Parade through the Village of Tubac at 10 a.m. and ending at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park. Other activities include an architectural discussion tour of St. Ann’s Church, food and Belgian beer garden. Admission is free.
Sunday, March 13
TUMACACORI: Tumacácori National Historical Park will offer a free shuttle between the park and Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, 8 a.m. to noon, so that people can hike the four-mile stretch of the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail between the parks and catch a ride back to their starting point. Hikers can begin at either end of the trail. For more information, call (520) 377-5060 or see nps.gov/tuma.
Wednesday, March 16
TUMACACORI: A Tumacácori National Historical Park ranger leads a nighttime hike of about two miles on the Anza Trail. Participants should meet at 6 p.m. at the trailhead across from the Tumacácori Post Office, just north of the TNHP parking lot. Wear hiking shoes and carry water. No dogs are permitted on this hike. “Bring your flashlight, but don’t plan to use it; the moon will be your night-light,” the park said. For more information, call (520) 377-5060 or see www.nps.gov/tuma.
Saturday, March 26
RIO RICO: The Most Holy Nativity Knights of Columbus hold their third-annual fundraising car show and yard sale, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Rio Rico Community Center, 391 Avenida Coatimundi. To register a vehicle, call (520) 980-2148 or (520) 603-0247. Registration is $25 for the first vehicle, $5 for each additional vehicle. Admission is free.
Saturday, March 26
TUBAC: John Coinman, an award-winning singer-songwriter, in concert with Southwest folk musician Teodoro "Ted" Ramirez, 2-4 p.m. at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park picnic grounds. Tickets $25; children 6 and under are free. Call (520) 398-2252 to RSVP.
Saturday, April 2
NOGALES: The Arizona Pride Tour, a nonprofit variety drag show featuring a group of performers and LGBTQIA+ community members from across Arizona, conducts the final stop of an eight-city tour to raise money to support LGBTQ-inclusive initiatives by the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona. The show starts at 7 p.m. at the Americana Hotel; doors open at 6 p.m. Admission $20. All ages are welcome; children must be accompanied by an adult. More information at www.azprideshow.org.
Saturday-Sunday, April 2-3
SONOITA: Mata Ortiz pottery show and sale at Rune Wines, 3969 Highway 82, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Featuring the work of Diego Valles, Carla Martinez and Manuel Rodriguez – artists from the community of Mata Ortiz, Chihuahua. Demonstrations throughout the day and daily firing at 10 a.m. both day. Admission is free; a portion of the pottery sales will be donated to the Elgin Community Club Annual Scholarship Fund. Other vendors outside include Raechel Running Photography, Patagonia Flower Farm and Mata Ortiz Tour Information. Food and wine tasting after 11 a.m. For more information, contact Jeanne at (520) 237-3284 or laughinghorseranch@hotmail.com.
