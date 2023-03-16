Friday, March 17
TUBAC: Homero Ceron and friends present an evening of Latin Cuban jazz music starting at 7 p.m. at the Tubac Center of the Arts, 9 Plaza Rd. Tickets are $30-$35. Call TCA at (520) 398-2371 or go to tubacarts.org/performing-arts to purchase tickets.
Friday, March 17
NOGALES: Voting will be held at Hilltop Gallery, 3-5 p.m., to choose the winning entry in a contest to design a pictorial Nogales postmark. The postmark will be used as part of the centennial celebration of the U.S. Post Office building in Nogales. Hilltop Gallery is located at 730 Hilltop Dr.
Saturday-Sunday, March 18-19
SONOITA: Trunk show featuring textile artist Porfirio Gutierrez, master natural dyer and weaver originally from Oaxaca, Mexico, at Sunset Ride Wine, 3266 State Route 82. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. each day; artist talk on Saturday at 11 a.m., artist demo on Sunday at 11 a.m. Free event also includes wine tasting and food by “The Happy Cookers.” More information at (520) 237-3284 or laughinghorseranch@hotmail.com.
Saturday, March 18
NOGALES: St. Patrick’s Jam at the Nogales Skate Park, East Adams Street behind War Memorial Stadium. Skate contest, food, live music and DJ. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sponsored by the City of Nogales Parks and Recreation Department.
Saturday, March 18
TUMACACORI-TUBAC: Hike the Anza Trail between Tumacácori National Historical Park and Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, and catch a free shuttle ride back to your starting point, 8 a.m.-noon. Participants who complete the one-way route will also earn a “I Hike For Health” pin. The four-mile stretch of Anza Trail is mostly level and shady. Wear good walking shoes, dress for the weather, and carry water and snacks. For more information, call Tumacácori National Historical Park at (520) 377-5060 or see nps.gov/tuma. The shuttle and trail are free, but admission fees to both parks apply.
Sunday, March 19
TUBAC: “The Saint Patrick’s Battalion and the Mexican-American War,” a talk by Alex La Pierre, director of the nonprofit organization Borderlandia, 2-3 p.m. at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park. $15 admission includes all-day admission to the park. Tickets can be purchased online at tubacpresidio.org/events, or RSVP by calling (520) 398-2252.
Sunday, March 19
NOGALES: Opening reception for “Sabrina’s Wonderful and Weird Art,” an exhibit by student artist Sabrina Manson at Hilltop Gallery, 1-4 p.m. With musical performances by D!storted and Hyper Violet. The gallery is located at 730 N. Hilltop Dr. More information at (520) 287-5515.
Tuesday, March 21
RIO RICO: The Rio Rico Historical Society presents a talk by Bill Cavaliere, independent researcher and president of the Cochise County Historical Society, based on his book “The Chiricahua Apaches: A Concise History.” 6 p.m. at the Rio Rico Community Center, 391 Avenida Coatimundi. The talk will be part of a general meeting of the RRHS. More information at rioricohistoricalsociety.org.
Wednesday, March 22
NOGALES: Internet safety program for parents, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Santa Cruz County Complex, second floor. “Learn how you can help your children stay safe when using social media and online,” the organizers said. Offered in English and Spanish. Register at tinyurl.com/46d665n6. Sponsored by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and the Santa Cruz County Superintendent of Schools Office.