PATAGONIA: “Biodiversity in the Heart of the Sky Islands,” a film by Vincent Pinto and Michele Gisser about the flora and fauna of the Patagonia Mountains and Sonoita Creek, and the threats they face. 6 p.m. at the Tin Shed Theater. $20 admission. All proceeds benefit the Patagonia Area Resource Alliance, Learn more at PatagoniaAlliance.org/film.
Saturday, March 25
TUBAC: Michael Dunn, vice-president and chief botanist at the Tubac Nature Center, leads a free nature walk to explore the vegetation along the Anza Trail 9-11 a.m. Meet at TNC, 50 Bridge Rd., Room 2B, to sign in. Contact dunn.levey@gmail.com for more information.
Saturday, March 25
PATAGONIA: Patagonia Family Fun Day, featuring a resource fair, free food and an Easter egg hunt. 3-5 p.m., 115 S. 3rd Ave. Sponsored by the Patagonia Youth Enrichment Center and the Santa Cruz County Drug-Free Community Coalition.
Saturday, March 25
PATAGONIA: Author talk with Philip Caputo, who will discuss his upcoming work “Memory ad Desire,” 4 p.m. at the Patagonia Public Library. More information at (520) 394-2010 or www.patagonialibrary.com.
Sunday, March 26
PATAGONIA: The Tango Guitar Project, featuring Maxi Larrea, Andrés Pantoya and Bin Hu performing tango and folk music combined in a classical and contemporary style. 3 p.m. at the Benderly-Kendall Opera House, 344 Naugle Ave. The program will feature works by Pedro Laurenz, Sebastian Piana, Adrian Lacruz and Astor Piazzolla. Reception to follow in the courtyard. Tickets are $25 online (bit.ly/3mjYI6L) and $30 at the door.
Wednesday, March 29
TUBAC: “Butterflies of Santa Cruz County,” a talk by Seth Ausubel about the most common butterflies in the Tubac area. 2 p.m. at the Tubac Nature Center, 50 Bridge Rd., Room 2B.
Wednesday, March 29
NOGALES: Ivan Orellana in concert at La Linea Art Studio, 32 N. Morley Ave. Free admission, starts at 7:30 p.m. This event is also the closing reception for Carlos Cabrera’s exhibition, “Entre dos Tierras.” More information at www.somoslalinea.art.