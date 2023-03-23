Friday, March 24

PATAGONIA: “Biodiversity in the Heart of the Sky Islands,” a film by Vincent Pinto and Michele Gisser about the flora and fauna of the Patagonia Mountains and Sonoita Creek, and the threats they face. 6 p.m. at the Tin Shed Theater. $20 admission. All proceeds benefit the Patagonia Area Resource Alliance, Learn more at PatagoniaAlliance.org/film.

MARCH 29 - NOGALES.jpg


Tags

Load comments