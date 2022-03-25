Friday-Saturday, March 25-26
RIO RICO: Rio Rico High School's Hawk Theatre Company presents the musical "Grease" at 6:30 p.m. each night, doors opening 20 minutes before. General admission is $5, though SCVUSD staff can attend for free. Tickets are available at the door, 20 minutes before showtime, or online: az-santacruzvalley-lite.intouchreceipting.com/thespiantroupe. Masks are recommended, but not mandated.
Saturday, March 26
RIO RICO: The Most Holy Nativity Knights of Columbus hold their third-annual fundraising car show and yard sale, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Rio Rico Community Center, 391 Avenida Coatimundi. To register a vehicle, call (520) 980-2148 or (520) 603-0247. Registration is $25 for the first vehicle, $5 for each additional vehicle. Admission is free.
Saturday, March 26
TUBAC: John Coinman, an award-winning singer-songwriter, in concert with Southwest folk musician Teodoro "Ted" Ramirez, 2-4 p.m. at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park picnic grounds. Tickets $25; children 6 and under are free. Call (520) 398-2252 to RSVP.
Saturday, March 26
NOGALES: Crossroads Mission Nogales hosts a retirement celebration for directors Ben and Bert Wenke to honor them for their 25 years of service to the shelter. 2-4 p.m. at the mission, 338 Morley Ave.
Saturday, April 2
NOGALES The Southern Arizona Autism Association and its community partners will mark the Ninth Annual World Autism Awareness Day with a celebration and community resource fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Teyechea Park behind Nogales City Hall. For more information, contact info@soazaa.org.
Saturday, April 2
NOGALES: The Arizona Pride Tour, a nonprofit variety drag show featuring a group of performers and LGBTQIA+ community members from across Arizona, conducts the final stop of an eight-city tour to raise money to support LGBTQ-inclusive initiatives by the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona. The show starts at 7 p.m. at the Americana Hotel; doors open at 6 p.m. Admission $20. All ages are welcome; children must be accompanied by an adult. More information at www.azprideshow.org.
Saturday-Sunday, April 2-3
SONOITA: Mata Ortiz pottery show and sale at Rune Wines, 3969 Highway 82, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Featuring the work of Diego Valles, Carla Martinez and Manuel Rodriguez – artists from the community of Mata Ortiz, Chihuahua. Demonstrations throughout the day and daily firing at 10 a.m. both day. Admission is free; a portion of the pottery sales will be donated to the Elgin Community Club Annual Scholarship Fund. Other vendors outside include Raechel Running Photography, Patagonia Flower Farm and Mata Ortiz Tour Information. Food and wine tasting after 11 a.m. For more information, contact Jeanne at (520) 237-3284 or laughinghorseranch@hotmail.com.
Planning a community event in Santa Cruz County? Submit the details to editorial@nogalesinternational.com and we’ll add it to the calendar.