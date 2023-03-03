March 4 - NOGALES.jpg

The work of Carlos Cabrera goes on display Saturday at La Linea in downtown Nogales.

Saturday, March 4

NOGALES: Opening of "Entre dos Tierras," an exhibit of paintings and sculpture by Carlos Cabrera, 6:30 p.m. at La Linea, 32 N. Morley Ave. Free Admission. More information at somoslalinea.art.

A new exhibit at Hilltop Gallery features artisanal quilt designs made by indigenous Guna women in Panama.


