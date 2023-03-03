Saturday, March 4
NOGALES: Opening of "Entre dos Tierras," an exhibit of paintings and sculpture by Carlos Cabrera, 6:30 p.m. at La Linea, 32 N. Morley Ave. Free Admission. More information at somoslalinea.art.
NOGALES: Opening of "Entre dos Tierras," an exhibit of paintings and sculpture by Carlos Cabrera, 6:30 p.m. at La Linea, 32 N. Morley Ave. Free Admission. More information at somoslalinea.art.
SONOITA: Southern Arizona Quail Forever holds a “family day” event, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Empire Ranch airfield site at the Las Cienegas National Conservation Area. Activities include trap shooting, archery, BB gun range, fly-tying, GPS instruction, falconry, live bird hunt demonstration, bird cleaning and more. No fee, all ages welcome. Free breakfast and lunch. Learn more and register at www.register-ed.com/events/view/183101. More information from Tony Valentino at (520) 465-6569 or avalen18@aol.com.
NOGALES: The Nogales Unified School District holds a job fair, 9 a.m. to noon at the Nogales High School cafeteria, 1905 N. Apache Blvd. Learn about teaching and non-teaching positions at NUSD. For more information, call (520) 397-7902.
SONOITA: Coffee with the Chief community event sponsored by the Sonoita-Elgin Fire District, 3173 State Route 83 in Sonoita. Enjoy coffee from 10-11:30 a.m. while SEFD Chief Marc Meredith talks about the district's newly adopted fire codes. There will also be information about SEFD's new Community Connect program.
Sunday, March 5
NOGALES: Opening reception for "Mola: Truth Maps" at Hilltop Gallery, 1-4 p.m. Presented by Jacqueline Arias a graduate student born in Costa Rica and raised in southern Ohio, the exhibit examines the meaning of "molas," artisanal quilt designs made by indigenous Guna women in Panama. The opening reception is free and will include food and live music. The gallery is located at 730 Hilltop Dr. More information at hilltopgallery.org or (520) 287-5515.
