Saturday, March 5
TUMACACORI: Tumacácori National Historic Park offers a beginner’s bird walk starting at 8 a.m. at the park’s visitor center. TNHP described the walk as “a leisurely paced exploration of the park, identifying birds by concentrating on the basics and taking the time to see the parts before the whole.” Bring your own binoculars, or borrow a pair from the park. Entrance to the park costs $10 per adult, free for federal pass holders and children under 16. For more information, call (520) 377-5060.
Sunday, March 6
NOGALES: Opening reception at Hilltop Gallery for “Nogaleria,” an exhibit highlighting the work of local artists Priscilla Nefftys, Tony Plak, Gerardo Frias, Chuck Lineiro and Grecia Solorio. The reception runs 1-4 p.m. and the exhibit will remain on display through March 26. Hilltop Gallery is at 730 N. Hill Top Dr. More information at (520) 287-5515 or hilltopgallery.org.
Saturday, March 12
TUBAC: Fourth Annual Santa Gertrudis Day in Conjunction with Anza Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate the Feast Day of Santa Gertrudis, a Belgian nun whose name graced the church in Tubac from 1767 to 1917. The Anza Trail Color Guard will hold a Santa Gertrudis Day Parade through the Village of Tubac at 10 a.m. and ending at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park. Other activities include an architectural discussion tour of St. Ann’s Church, food and Belgian beer garden. Admission is free.
Saturday, March 12
TUBAC: Opening of "Salute to Nogales' Buffalo Soldiers,” a new exhibit at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park in collaboration with the Nogales Buffalo Soldiers Legacy Association. The exhibit includes WWI uniforms as worn by Buffalo Soldiers, a photo collage of early gravestones in the Nogales Cemetery, and more. It will remain on display until May 12. Park hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday, and admission is $7 ($2 for youth 7-13, free for kids 6 and younger).
Sunday, March 13
TUMACACORI: Tumacácori National Historical Park will offer a free shuttle between the park and Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, 8 a.m. to noon, so that people can hike the four-mile stretch of the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail between the parks and catch a ride back to their starting point. Hikers can begin at either end of the trail. For more information, call (520) 377-5060 or see nps.gov/tuma.
Wednesday, March 16
TUMACACORI: A Tumacácori National Historical Park ranger leads a nighttime hike of about two miles on the Anza Trail. Participants should meet at 6 p.m. at the trailhead across from the Tumacácori Post Office, just north of the TNHP parking lot. Wear hiking shoes and carry water. No dogs are permitted on this hike. “Bring your flashlight, but don’t plan to use it; the moon will be your night-light,” the park said. For more information, call (520) 377-5060 or see www.nps.gov/tuma.
