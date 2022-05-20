Mariachi Festival (copy)
Saturday, May 21

PATAGONIA LAKE: Mariachi Festival and Wine Tasting at Patagonia Lake State Park, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Three mariachi groups and four folkloric dance troupes are set to perform throughout the day. Plus: piñata-breaking and other children’s activities, food vendors, local wineries and a car show. Park entry fee is $20 per vehicle (up to four adults). Park entry fee is $20 per vehicle (up to four adults). More information at azstateparks.com/patagonia-lake/events.

Saturday, May 21

NOGALES: The Pimería Alta Historical Society hold a sale of “The Axel Holm Book Collection” in the museum’s Old Fire Hall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The collection features many biographies, volumes on history and travel, and a wide variety of nonfiction. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the museum’s summer school program. The museum is located at 136 N. Grand Avenue in downtown Nogales. For more information, contact pahsmuseum@gmail.com.

Saturday, May 21

TUBAC: Chris Brashear and Peter McLaughlin in concert in the 1880 Schoolhouse at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, 2-4 p.m. Tickets are $25; children 6 and under are free. RSVP at (520) 398-2252.

Wednesday, May 25

NOGALES: La Linea Art Studio hosts an open studio night beginning at 6 p.m. Free and open to the public. "La Linea encourages any and all forms of art to be shared by members of the community at the open studio night; including poetry, music, performance art, and two- or three-dimensional visual art," organizers said. La Linea is at 32 N. Morley Ave., downtown. Open Studio Night is a recurring event held every last Wednesday of the month.

Thursday, May 26

PATAGONIA: Patagonia Flower Farm's Monthly Artisan and Farmers Market, noon-5 p.m. at the gazebo in the Patagonia Town Park. Locally produced items for sale include flowers, baked goods, botanical candles, artisan cheese, handmade jewelry, and native garden plants and seeds. This is a regular event held on the last Thursday of each month.



