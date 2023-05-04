Friday, May 5
RIO RICO: 42nd annual Boys and Girls Club Carne Asada and Fiesta, starting at noon at Omega Produce, 891 E. Frontage Rd. $35 per person. For tickets and more information, call (520) 287-3733.
Saturday, May 6
NOGALES: Quarter marathon and health fair, starting at Karam Park in downtown. Junior, youth and adult runs of five and 10 kilometers start at 7 a.m.; kids run at 10 a.m. Register at www.0s3movement.org. For more information, contact (520) 257-7755 or 0s3movement@gmail.com.
NOGALES: The Santa Fe Ranch hosts a “Delightful Little Display of Nature” at its historic barn, 169 North River Rd. Activities include a workshop from 9-11 a.m. on selecting and caring for hummingbird and butterfly plants. Free seeds and plants will be available. For more information, contact the Santa Fe Ranch at (520) 287-7051 or see the ranch’s Facebook page.
TUBAC: “The First Filibusters: French and American Incursions into Sonora,” a lecture at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park by Alex La Pierre of the organization Borderlandia. $15 per person. RSVP at (520) 398-2252, info@tubacpresidio.org or www.tubacpresidio.org/events-1.
NOGALES: Annual Fiestas de Mayo celebration, 5-10 p.m. on Morley Avenue in downtown Nogales. Folkloric dancing, Mexican food, live music and the crowning of the fiesta queen. Sponsored by the City of Nogales, Mexican Consulate and Art and Cultural Committee.
Saturday-Sunday, May 6-7
SONOITA: 2023 Sonoita Horse Races at the Sonoita Fairgrounds, featuring live quarter horse and thoroughbred racing. Gates open at 10 a.m., post time at 1 p.m. Live simulcast wagering from the Kentucky Derby. Derby hat contest and mint juleps on Saturday. Saturday admission: $17 adults, $12 kids 6-15, free for kids 5 and under. Sunday admission: $17 adults, $12 kids 6-15, free for kids 5 and under. One free $2 drink ticket for general admission purchases on Sunday. More information at sonoitafairgrounds.com.
Sunday, May 7
NOGALES: Opening reception at Hilltop Gallery for “The Prizes of May,” an annual judged show featuring local artists of all levels working in any medium, 1-4 p.m. More information at (520) 287-5515 or staff@hilltopartgallery.com.
