Fiestas de Mayo

The annual Fiestas de Mayo celebration in Nogales is set for Saturday.

Friday, May 5

RIO RICO: 42nd annual Boys and Girls Club Carne Asada and Fiesta, starting at noon at Omega Produce, 891 E. Frontage Rd. $35 per person. For tickets and more information, call (520) 287-3733.



