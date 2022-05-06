Saturday-Sunday, May 7-8
SONOITA: 2022 Sonoita Horse Races at the fairgrounds, State Route 83 south of the crossroads. Kentucky Derby simulcast and Derby hat contest on Saturday, Mother’s Day margaritas on Sunday. Gates open daily at 10 a.m., post time at 1 p.m. Tickets are $15 for people 13 and older, $10 for kids 6-2, free for children 5 and under. More information at www.sonoitafairgrounds.com/annual-sonoita-horse-races.
NOGALES: The Zonta Club’s Nogales High School Z Club, in partnership with Hilltop Gallery, holds a “gently used items” sale at the gallery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Z Club is a high school service club that completes projects that benefit the school, local and international communities. “Come find beautiful gifts for mothers on Saturday, May 7, just in time for both Mother’s Days,” the organizers said. All proceeds will benefit the Hilltop Gallery and enable the Z Club to finance their service projects. Hilltop Gallery is at 730 North Hilltop Dr. Call (520) 287-5515 for more information.
SONOITA/PATAGONIA: “Discovering the Land: Community, Science, and Partnership in the Sonoita and Patagonia Region,” a symposium sponsored by the Cienega Watershed Partnership and Friends of Sonoita Creek. It runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting at the Empire Ranch north of Sonoita where participants can listen and discuss with experts about water, wildlife and land preservation efforts across the Cienega and Sonoita Creek watersheds.
The afternoon portion will be spent at the Nature Conservancy’s Sonoita Creek Preserve in Patagonia and will include a Q&A with restoration, trails and citizen participation leaders. Participation is free; please RSVP at tinyurl.com/mpmd56pr.
PATAGONIA LAKE: Mariachi Festival and Wine Tasting at Patagonia Lake State Park, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Three mariachi groups and four folkloric dance troupes are set to perform throughout the day. Plus: piñata-breaking and other children’s activities, food vendors, local wineries and a car show. Park entry fee is $20 per vehicle (up to four adults). More information at azstateparks.com/patagonia-lake/events.
TUBAC: Chris Brashear and Peter McLaughlin in concert in the 1880 Schoolhouse at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, 2-4 p.m. Tickets are $25; children 6 and under are free. RSVP at (520) 398-2252.
