Friday, Nov. 11
NOGALES: Veterans Day commemorations in Nogales. The parade through downtown starts at 10 a.m., followed by a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Wall of Honor in front of City Hall. Reception to follow at the VFW Hall on Grand Avenue.
Friday-Sunday, Nov. 11-13
TUBAC: The Tubac Fall Art Walk, billed as “a celebration of art and the creative process,” featuring 50 participating galleries. “See art in action, witness the artists at work, and enjoy the hospitality of Tubac’s many art galleries, boutiques, specialty shops, and restaurants,” organizers say. More information at tubacaz.com/tubac-art-walk.
Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 12-13
PATAGONIA: Huge yard sale to benefit the Patagonia Pool. 287 McKeown Ave., between the Old Marshal’s Office and the Patagonia Lumber Company. Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 12
TUMACACORI: Learn birding at Tumacácori National Historical Park, 8:30 a.m.-noon. “This stroll takes place on and off trail in varied habitats for as long as birds are active, up to about two hours,” the park said in an announcement, adding that beginners and experienced birders are welcome. Reservations not necessary, but park admission ($10) or a park pass is required. More information at (520) 377-5060.
Saturday, Nov. 12
TUBAC: Jack Lasseter presents a talk on Father Eusebio Francisco Kino, the Jesuit missionary and explorer, 2-3 p.m. at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park. Snacks will be served. $15 per lecture. Please call (520) 398-2252 for reservations. More information at tubacpresidio.org.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
NOGALES: The Nogales Public Library hosts “Teen Board Game Spot,” 3-5 p.m. with classics like Scrabble, Monopoly and Battleship, as well as newer games such as Shot in the Dark and Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza. Free participation, snacks provided. More information at NogalesLib@gmail.com or (520) 285-5717.
