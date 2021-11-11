Friday, Nov. 12
NOGALES: Outdoor screening of the 2020 film “Pueblo Mágico: Border Stories” at La Línea Gallery, 32 Morley Ave. Created by Montreal-based filmmaker Linx Fong Selby, who grew up in Patagonia, it’s described as a “30-minute artistic documentary challenging the notion of fixed borders and American identity through three short stories about residents living in the Sonoran borderlands.” It will be shown simultaneously at the Churea Creative Space at Avenida Tecnológico 7 in Nogales, Sonora. For more information, contact lindajade500@gmail.com or (303) 720-1813.
Saturday, Nov. 13
NOGALES: “Warmth from the Heart” annual jacket giveaway, 9 a.m.-noon at Nogales High School. Local Rotary and Interact clubs will distribute new and gently used coats, jackets, sweaters and sweatshirts for men women and children, free of charge, while supplies last.
Sunday, Nov. 14
NOGALES: Opening reception for an exhibit of new works by artist David Simons at the Hilltop Gallery, 1-4 p.m. The exhibit will remain on display through Dec. 9. Hilltop Gallery is at 730 Hilltop Dr. and is open Tuesday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. More information at (520) 287-5515.
Saturday, Nov. 20
TUBAC: “Arizona’s Modern Politicians,” a talk by Jack Lasseter delivered as part of the Shaw D. Kinsley Lecture Series at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park. 2-3 p.m. at the park’s picnic grounds (bring your own chair). Snacks will be served. The lecture is $15 and includes all-day entrance into the park and the historic buildings. RSVP at (520) 398-2252 or email info@tubacpresidio.org for more information.
Friday-Saturday, Nov. 26-27
PATAGONIA: 19th Annual Patagonia Art Walk, featuring more than 30 local artists from Patagonia, Sonoita and Elgin, as well as live music and food and drink, 10 a.m. to dusk both days. There will be activities for kids at the new gazebo, musical performances at the main gazebo, and a participatory drum circle along with dancing in the park Saturday afternoon with Hog Canyon Band. More information at www.patagoniaartwalk.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
TUBAC: Zonta Club of Nogales hosts a holiday party on the patio at the Tubac Golf Resort, starting at 3:30 p.m. “Come and hear about the Zonta Club and see how you may help create projects that advance the status of women in our community,” organizers said. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from the menu. For more information, contact Mary Helen Maley Maynard at (520) 891-1408 or mhmcircle@icloud.com.
Saturday, Dec. 4
NOGALES: “Stuff the Bus” gift drive to benefit K-12 students in the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Walmart. Community members are asked to donate items such as sports equipment, board games, arts and crafts, toys and gift cards.
Saturday, Dec. 4
NOGALES: City of Nogales Christmas Light Parade through downtown, starting at 6 p.m. The theme of this year’s parade is “Together This Christmas” and the grand marshal is Dr. Eladio Pereira of the Mariposa Community Health Center. For more information, including how to register a parade entry, call (520) 287-6571.
Saturday, Dec. 4
ELGIN: Christmas in Elgin, a fine arts and crafts holiday festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Historic Elgin Community Club, 475 Elgin Road. In addition to gifts for sale by local vendors, there will be a raffle, music and a roaring fire in the fireplace. “Come join us for a great holiday start,” the organizers said. Call (520) 559-4835 for more information.
Planning a community event in Santa Cruz County? Submit the details to editorial@nogalesinternational.com.