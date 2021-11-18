Friday, Nov. 19
NOGALES: “Decadas,” an exhibit by local artist Luis Preciado, goes on display at La Linea art gallery, 32 Morley Ave., at 6 p.m. The show will feature approximately 30 works that Preciado created in the 1980s and 1990s, but mostly in the 2000s, he said.
Friday, Nov. 19
TUBAC: Opening reception at Tubac Center of the Arts for four new exhibitions, 5-7 p.m. The exhibitions include “Members’ Juried Exhibit,” “Members’ Open Award Winners,” “In the Field: Graduates of the University of Arizona Art Department” and “Painting the Cosmos.” More information at tubacarts.org.
Saturday, Nov. 20
TUBAC: “Arizona’s Modern Politicians,” a talk by Jack Lasseter delivered as part of the Shaw D. Kinsley Lecture Series at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park. 2-3 p.m. at the park’s picnic grounds (bring your own chair). Snacks will be served. The lecture is $15 and includes all-day entrance into the park and the historic buildings. RSVP at (520) 398-2252 or email info@tubacpresidio.org for more information.
Friday-Saturday, Nov. 26-27
PATAGONIA: 19th Annual Patagonia Art Walk, featuring more than 30 local artists from Patagonia, Sonoita and Elgin, as well as live music and food and drink, 10 a.m. to dusk both days. There will be activities for kids at the new gazebo, musical performances at the main gazebo, and a participatory drum circle along with dancing in the park Saturday afternoon with Hog Canyon Band. More information at www.patagoniaartwalk.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
TUBAC: Zonta Club of Nogales hosts a holiday party on the patio at the Tubac Golf Resort, starting at 3:30 p.m. “Come and hear about the Zonta Club and see how you may help create projects that advance the status of women in our community,” organizers said. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from the menu. For more information, contact Mary Helen Maley Maynard at (520) 891-1408 or mhmcircle@icloud.com.
Saturday, Dec. 4
NOGALES: City of Nogales Christmas Light Parade through downtown, starting at 6 p.m. The theme of this year’s parade is “Together This Christmas” and the grand marshal is Dr. Eladio Pereira of the Mariposa Community Health Center. For more information, including how to register a parade entry, call (520) 287-6571.
Saturday, Dec. 4
NOGALES: “Stuff the Bus” gift drive to benefit K-12 students in the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Walmart. Community members are asked to donate items such as sports equipment, board games, arts and crafts, toys and gift cards.
Saturday, Dec. 4
ELGIN: Christmas in Elgin, a fine arts and crafts holiday festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Historic Elgin Community Club, 475 Elgin Road. In addition to gifts for sale by local vendors, there will be a raffle, music and a roaring fire in the fireplace. “Come join us for a great holiday start,” the organizers said. Call (520) 559-4835 for more information.
Planning a community event in Santa Cruz County? Submit the details to editorial@nogalesinternational.com.