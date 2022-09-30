Oct 1 - NOGALES.jpg

Saturday, Oct. 1

NOGALES: The Gear Up career and college readiness program hosts its second annual Thrive Fest at the Pierson Field from 9 a.m.-noon. The event is a resource fair for students and families interested in career exploration, post-secondary options, community engagement, health and fitness, and the arts. All are welcome to attend.

Oct 15 - TUMACACORI TUBAC.jpg
Oct 6 - NOGALES.jpg


