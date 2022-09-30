NOGALES: The Gear Up career and college readiness program hosts its second annual Thrive Fest at the Pierson Field from 9 a.m.-noon. The event is a resource fair for students and families interested in career exploration, post-secondary options, community engagement, health and fitness, and the arts. All are welcome to attend.
Saturday, Oct 1
TUMACACORI: Barktoberfest, a fundraiser to benefit the animals at the Santa Cruz Humane Society, 5-9 p.m. at Rancho Santa Cruz in Tumacacori. The event will include food, drinks and live music along with a silent auction. Tickets (which include dinner and two drink tickets) are $45 and are available at the door or in advance at the Santa Cruz Humane Society in Nogales, Wisdom’s Café in Tumacacori and at Grumpy Gringo’s Fine Cigars in Tubac. More information at (520) 287-5654.
Thursday, Oct. 6
NOGALES: Nogales Night Out, an annual event featuring crime prevention awareness and activities for people of all ages. 4-8 p.m. at Teyechea Park behind City Hall. For more information, contact (520) 285-5602.
Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 8-9
PATAGONIA: Sky Islands Fall Artisan Market (formerly the Patagonia Fall Festival) at the Town Park, with more than 100 artisans, plus food vendors and live music. 9 a.m-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. More information at www.skyislandsartisanmarket.com or (520) 797-3959.
Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 13-16
The third annual international festival, United for Art for World Peace will take place at various venues in Nogales, Sonora, featuring music, paintings, literature, dance, photography, theater and food.
Participating countries include Argentina, Colombia, Bolivia, Cuba, Mexico and the United States.
The itinerary includes a Parade for World Peace on Friday.
NOGALES: Nogales Bicycle Classic, with routes and races ranging from an 11-mile beginner’s ride to an 85-mile course to Sonoita and back. Start times are staggered from 8-9 a.m., with a start/finish line on Morley Avenue near the intersection with Court Street. Entry fee is $66, or $20 for the 11-mile race. More information at (520) 281-0579 or www.nogalesbicycleclassic.org.
Friday, Oct. 14
TUBAC: The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Cruz County International Wine Festival, 5-9 p.m. at K Newby Gallery and Sculpture Garden, 15 Tubac Rd. $75 per person includes food donated by local restaurants paired with wines, and music by David Carranza. All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club. Call the club at (520) 287-3733 for tickets or more information.
Saturday, Oct. 15
TUMACACORI-TUBAC: Hike the Anza Trail between Tumacácori National Historical Park and Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, and catch a free shuttle ride back to your starting point, 8 a.m.-noon. Participants who complete the one-way route will also earn a “I Hike For Health” pin. The four-mile stretch of Anza Trail is mostly level and shady. Wear good walking shoes, dress for the weather, and carry water and snacks. For more information, call Tumacácori National Historical Park at (520) 377-5060 or see nps.gov/tuma. The shuttle and trail are free, but admission fees to both parks apply.
