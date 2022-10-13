Bike Classic

Cyclists participate in a past edition of the Nogales Bicycle Classic. This year's edition is set for Saturday, Oct. 15.

 File photo by Jonathan Clark

Friday, Oct. 14

TUBAC: The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Cruz County International Wine Festival, 5-9 p.m. at K Newby Gallery and Sculpture Garden, 15 Tubac Rd. $75 per person includes food donated by local restaurants paired with wines, and music by David Carranza. All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club. Call the club at (520) 287-3733 for tickets or more information.



Tags

Load comments