TUBAC: The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Cruz County International Wine Festival, 5-9 p.m. at K Newby Gallery and Sculpture Garden, 15 Tubac Rd. $75 per person includes food donated by local restaurants paired with wines, and music by David Carranza. All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club. Call the club at (520) 287-3733 for tickets or more information.
Saturday, Oct. 15
NOGALES: Nogales Bicycle Classic, with routes and races ranging from an 11-mile beginner’s ride to an 85-mile course to Sonoita and back. Start times are staggered from 8-9 a.m., with a start/finish line on Morley Avenue near the intersection with Court Street. Entry fee is $66, or $20 for the 11-mile race. More information at (520) 281-0579 or www.nogalesbicycleclassic.org.
Saturday, Oct. 15
TUMACACORI-TUBAC: Hike the Anza Trail between Tumacácori National Historical Park and Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, and catch a free shuttle ride back to your starting point, 8 a.m.-noon. Participants who complete the one-way route will also earn a “I Hike For Health” pin. The four-mile stretch of Anza Trail is mostly level and shady. Wear good walking shoes, dress for the weather, and carry water and snacks. For more information, call Tumacácori National Historical Park at (520) 377-5060 or see nps.gov/tuma. The shuttle and trail are free, but admission fees to both parks apply.