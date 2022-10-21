Friday, Oct. 21

RIO RICO: Rio Rico High School hosts a carnival, 4-6:30 p.m. at the RRHS baseball field featuring a haunted house, photo booth, inflatable games for children, a “teacher edition” pie toss, pumpkin carving and more. A variety of food and drinks will be for sale as well (cash only). Admission is free and the general public is invited. The carnival will be followed by the 2022 Homecoming football game, starting at 7 p.m. The RRHS Hawks (3-3 so far this season) take on 4A Gila Region rivals Walden Grove of Sahuarita (4-2).



