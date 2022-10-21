RIO RICO: Rio Rico High School hosts a carnival, 4-6:30 p.m. at the RRHS baseball field featuring a haunted house, photo booth, inflatable games for children, a “teacher edition” pie toss, pumpkin carving and more. A variety of food and drinks will be for sale as well (cash only). Admission is free and the general public is invited. The carnival will be followed by the 2022 Homecoming football game, starting at 7 p.m. The RRHS Hawks (3-3 so far this season) take on 4A Gila Region rivals Walden Grove of Sahuarita (4-2).
Friday, Oct. 21
TUBAC: Concert by Michael Lich and Ji Sun Lee, 7 p.m. at Tubac Center of the Arts. Lich is a classical guitarist, banjo player and composer who performs musical styles including classical, jazz and bluegrass. Lee, a South Korea-born pianist/organist, has performed concerts in South Korea, the United States, Brazil, Germany and Italy. Tickets are $30/$35 and can be purchased via tubacarts.org or by calling TCA at (520) 398-2371.
Saturday, Oct. 22
RIO RICO: Free pancake breakfast offered by the Rio Rico Fire District and International Firefighters Association as part of Fire Prevention and Safety Day. 9 a.m.-noon at RRFD Station No. 3, 822 Pendleton Dr.
Saturday, Oct. 22
NOGALES: Rabies clinic, sponsored by Santa Cruz County Animal Care and Control, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nogales Parks and Recreation Department parking lot on Hohokam Drive. $10 rabies shot for dogs and cats. Dog licenses also available.
Saturday, Oct. 22
NOGALES: Arts Month celebration, 1-4 p.m. at the Historic 1904 Courthouse featuring arts awards, a student film premiere, an art exhibit curated by Hilltop Gallery, county fair “Best in Show” winners, music and food. Presented by Santa Cruz County Arts for learning.