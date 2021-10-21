Saturday, Oct. 23
NOGALES: Rabies clinic, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City of Nogales Public Works Department parking lot. $10. All pets must be leashed or confined, all humans must wear a face mask.
NOGALES: Desert Sky Eclipse Halloween 5K walk/run. Race starts at 8 a.m., registration at 7 a.m. at Desert Sky Gym, 1138c N. Bankard Ave. More information at (520) 761-4057.
Sunday, Oct. 24
NOGALES: Opening reception for the 49th Annual Members Show at Hilltop Gallery, 1-4 p.m. on the gallery patio. See the gallery members’ work in media including painting, drawing, photography, fiber art and original crafts. Following the opening, the exhibit will run until Nov. 10, Tuesday through Saturday from 12-5 p.m. Hilltop Gallery is located at 730 Hilltop Dr. More information at (520) 287-5515.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
NOGALES: Día de Los Muertos altars go on display at the Pimería Alta Museum, 136 N. Grand Ave., and will remain in place through Nov. 25. The museum says it will show several traditional altars decorated with photos, candies, candles, mementos and flowers, commemorating deaths in the community. “If you would like to memorialize someone you’ve lost, please come and place a ribbon or leave a memento on the altar,” it said. The museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday. More information at pahsmuseum@gmail.com, www.pimeriaaltamuseum.org or (520) 287-4621.
Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 28-30
SONOITA: “Heidi’s Monkeys,” a two-act psychological horror by Patagonia-based writer Matthew Lysiak, will be presented at 7 p.m. each night, Oct. 28-30, on the lawn at the Meading Room, 3470 State Route 82. Tickets are $10 and can be ordered online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4769816. For more information, contact mlysiaknydn@gmail.com.
Saturday, Oct. 30
NOGALES: Día de los Muertos altar exhibit, 5 p.m. at Karam Park on Morley Avenue. See an array of traditional Day of the Dead altars that pay honor to lost loved ones.
Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 30-31
TUBAC: Community Yard Sale to benefit Anza Trail Coalition of Arizona, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at 1 Placita de Anza, near St. Ann’s Church. “Everything sold helps with our mission to keep the trail open and well-used by birders, tourists and local enthusiasts,” the ATC said. For more information, or to find out how to donate items for the sale, call Keith or Judy Brown at (503) 559-8621.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
TUMACACORI: Día de los Muertos commemoration at Tumacácori National Historical Park, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The park will offer visitors free admission, traditional treats and a craft to commemorate the holiday. Visitors will be able to explore the historic mission church and cemetery by candlelight, and see a Día de los Muertos altar set up in the church.
Saturday, Nov. 6
RIO RICO-TUBAC: Bus Tour of Historic Rio Rico, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., offered by the Rio Rico Historical Society. $55 for historical society members, $65 for non-members (prepaid reservations required). For reservations, contact historicaltour594@outlook.com or call (520) 761-9907. More information at www.RioRicoHistoricalSociety.org.
Planning a community event in Santa Cruz County? Submit the details to editorial@nogalesinternational.com and we’ll add it to the calendar.