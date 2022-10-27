TUBAC: The Anza Trail Coalition of Arizona hosts its annual multi-family yard sale to help maintain the Anza Trail, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1 Placita de Anza, near St. Ann’s Church (no early birds, please). The featured item this year is a Caterpillar 14E road grader, circa 1970, with 3206 diesel engine. Other items include Halloween and home decor, furniture, tools, vinyl records, antiques, kitchen and household items, and more. For more information or to donate items, call (503) 559-8621.
Saturday, Oct. 29
RIO RICO: The Rio Rico Historical Society holds its Fall 2022 bus tour of historic sites in Rio Rico and Nogales. The tour meets at 8:30 a.m. at the Rio Rico Community Center, 391 Avenida Coatimundi, and returns around 4:30 pm. Participants are advised to wear good walking shoes and to bring a hat, water, sunscreen and snacks. The cost of the tour is $55 for members and $65 for non-members (prepaid reservations required). Lunch included. For reservations, contact Helen Serras-Herman at helen@gemartcenter.com or (520) 761-9907. More information at www.rioricohistoricalsociety.org.
Saturday, Oct. 29
RIO RICO: Rabies clinic, sponsored by Santa Cruz County Animal Care and Control, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rio Rico Swim and Racket Club, Pendleton Drive and Avenida Coatimundi. $10 rabies shot for dogs and cats. Dog licenses also available.
Saturday, Oct. 29
NOGALES: Día de los Muertos celebration starting at 6 p.m. at Karam Park featuring an exhibit of traditional altars, folkloric dancing, a procession, Catrinas, live music, food and more. Free admission. Presented by the City of Nogales, the Cultural Arts Committee and the Mexican Consulate in Nogales.
Sunday, Oct. 30
AMADO: Day of the Dead brunch to benefit the nonprofit Friends of the Tubac Presidio and Museum, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Longhorn Grill and Saloon. $45 per person includes buffet-style brunch with a drink ticket, entertainment by singer/guitarist Ivan Orellana and silent auction. For tickets or information, contact (520) 398-2252 or info@tubacpresidio.org.
Monday, Oct. 31
NOGALES: The Nogales Police Department hosts a “Trunk or Treat” Halloween event, 4-7 p.m. at the Mariposa Mall Shopping Center, 220 W. Mariposa Rd. Parents can park their cars and take their children trick-or-treating to vehicles set up by local organizations and government agencies.
Monday, Oct. 31
NOGALES: Trick-or-treating at the County Complex and Courts/Probation building from after school until 5 p.m. Trick-or-treating at the Sheriff’s Office from 4-6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
TUMACACORI: Día de los Muertos celebration at Tumacácori National Historical Park, 5-8 p.m. The park will offer free entrance, traditional treats, and a craft for visitors to commemorate the holiday. Visitors will be able to explore the historic mission church and cemetery by candlelight. For more information, call (520) 377-5060 or see nps.gov/tuma.
Thursday, Nov. 3
TUBAC: Walking tour of Tubac, hosted by Nancy Valentine, daughter of early Tubac artists, and sponsored by the Border Community Alliance. The organizers call it “an insiders ‘then and now’ walk.” 10:30 a.m. to noon. $20. Learn more or register at BorderCommunityAllianca.org or (520) 398-3229.
Friday, Nov. 4
NOGALES: Dia de los Muertos “Mexicore” Concert featuring The Authentically Fresh Springs of Iris, BADD, Hyperviolet and more. 6-11 p.m. at Diamond House, 314 N. Morley Ave. Admission is $5, or $3 with student ID. Free for youth 14 and under. Raffle ticket included with paid admission. Sponsored by Underground Recording Studio.
Saturday, Nov. 5
TUBAC: Día de los Muertos procession through Tubac Village. Starts at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, 1 Burruel St., at 11 a.m. and ends at noon with the “burning of intentions” in a bonfire at the K Newby Gallery Sculpture gallery. More information at tubacaz.com/dayofthedead.