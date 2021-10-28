Friday-Saturday, Oct. 29-30
SONOITA: “Heidi’s Monkeys,” a two-act psychological horror by Patagonia-based writer Matthew Lysiak, will be presented at 7 p.m. each night, Oct. 29-30, on the lawn at the Meading Room, 3470 State Route 82. Tickets are $10 and can be ordered online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4769816. For more information, contact mlysiaknydn@gmail.com.
Saturday, Oct. 30
NOGALES: Día de los Muertos altar exhibit, 5 p.m. at Karam Park on Morley Avenue. See an array of traditional Day of the Dead altars that pay honor to lost loved ones.
Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 30-31
TUBAC: Community Yard Sale to benefit Anza Trail Coalition of Arizona, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at 1 Placita de Anza, near St. Ann’s Church. “Everything sold helps with our mission to keep the trail open and well-used by birders, tourists and local enthusiasts,” the ATC said. For more information, or to find out how to donate items for the sale, call Keith or Judy Brown at (503) 559-8621.
Sunday, Oct. 31
RIO RICO: The Rio Rico Fire District hosts a “trunk-or-treat” Halloween event, 4 p.m. to dusk at RRFD Station No. 1, 1194 Pendleton Dr. Everyone is welcome.
PATAGONIA: The Patagonia Parent Teacher Booster Club hosts its annual “trunk-or-treat” event starting at 5 p.m. at the Town Park gazebo. Community members are invited to decorate their vehicles and hand out candy. The Patagonia Youth Enrichment Center will provide hot dogs and the PUHS senior class will offer activities.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
TUMACACORI: Día de los Muertos commemoration at Tumacácori National Historical Park, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The park will offer visitors free admission, traditional treats and a craft to commemorate the holiday. Visitors will be able to explore the historic mission church and cemetery by candlelight, and see a Día de los Muertos altar set up in the church.
Saturday, Nov. 6
RIO RICO-TUBAC: Bus Tour of Historic Rio Rico, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., offered by the Rio Rico Historical Society. $55 for historical society members, $65 for non-members (prepaid reservations required). For reservations, contact historicaltour594@outlook.com or call (520) 761-9907. More information at www.RioRicoHistoricalSociety.org.
Saturday, Dec. 4
ELGIN: Christmas in Elgin, a fine arts and crafts holiday festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Historic Elgin Community Club, 475 Elgin Road. In addition to gifts for sale by local vendors, there will be a raffle, music and a roaring fire in the fireplace. “Come join us for a great holiday start,” the organizers said. Call (520) 559-4835 for more information.