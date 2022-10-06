Homecoming (copy)

A float in the 2015 NHS homecoming parade. This year's floats have a "Disney Princess" theme.

 File photo by Norma Gonzalez

Friday, Oct. 7

NOGALES: Nogales High School Homecoming Parade through downtown, starting at 1 p.m. and featuring floats constructed by the four NHS classes with a theme of “Disney Princess.” The parade will be led by the school’s JROTC color guard, and will also include the participation of marching bands, cheerleaders and pom teams from NHS and Wade Carpenter and Desert Shadows middle schools. The route begins by the Historic 1904 Courthouse, heads south down Morley, then back up Grand Avenue, ending at the Food City Plaza. Homecoming royalty will be crowned at halftime of that night's NHS football game against Desert View, which starts at 7 p.m.



