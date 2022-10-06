NOGALES: Nogales High School Homecoming Parade through downtown, starting at 1 p.m. and featuring floats constructed by the four NHS classes with a theme of “Disney Princess.” The parade will be led by the school’s JROTC color guard, and will also include the participation of marching bands, cheerleaders and pom teams from NHS and Wade Carpenter and Desert Shadows middle schools. The route begins by the Historic 1904 Courthouse, heads south down Morley, then back up Grand Avenue, ending at the Food City Plaza. Homecoming royalty will be crowned at halftime of that night's NHS football game against Desert View, which starts at 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
RIO RICO: Forum for candidates in local elections, 5:30 p.m. at the Rio Rico Community Center, 391 Avenida Coatimundi. The forum “will be an opportunity for candidates to introduce themselves, identify the elected office they are running for and briefly provide their goals and objectives for their respective campaigns,” a community center spokesman said. For more information, call (520) 281-7880.
Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 8-9
PATAGONIA: Sky Islands Fall Artisan Market (formerly the Patagonia Fall Festival) at the Town Park, with more than 100 artisans, plus food vendors and live music. 9 a.m-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. More information at www.skyislandsartisanmarket.com or (520) 797-3959.
Sunday, Oct. 9
NOGALES: Opening reception for “Masks,” a collection curated by Mariluz Burr at Hilltop Gallery. 1-4 p.m. The exhibit will remain on display through Oct. 29. The gallery is located at 730 Hilltop Dr. More information at hilltopgallery.org or (520) 287-5515.
Thursday, Oct. 13
NOGALES: Nogales Night Out, an annual event featuring crime prevention awareness and activities for people of all ages. 4-8 p.m. at Teyechea Park behind City Hall. For more information, contact (520) 285-5602. (NOTE: This event was rescheduled from Thursday, Oct. 7.)