NOGALES: The Santa Fe Ranch Foundation presents “Delightful Little Display of Nature,” a workshop for local residents to learn what to plant in their gardens to attract butterflies. 9 a.m. at the Santa Fe Ranch, 169 N. River Rd. Confirm attendance via email at acs@santaferanchfoundation.org.
Sunday, Sept. 11
NOGALES: 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, 10 a.m. at Jesus M. Cordova Park in front of City Hall. “Join us in commemorating that fateful day as we join together in remembrance of those lives lost,” the City of Nogales said in an announcement.
NOGALES: Annual Members Show and 50-year anniversary celebration, 1-7 p.m. at Hilltop Gallery, 730 Hilltop Dr. Free admission. More information at hilltopgallery.org or (520) 287-5515. (Note: A closing ceremony for the show is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29,
Saturday, Sept. 17
NOGALES: Fiestas Patrias, a celebration of Mexican independence, 5-10 p.m. on Morley Avenue downtown. Live music, folkloric dancing, food trucks and the traditional “Grito de Independencia,” a reenactment of Father Miguel Hidalgo’s call for independence from Spain in 1810. Free admission.
GREEN VALLEY: 25th Annual Charity Golf Tournament at the Canoa Ranch Golf Course to benefit Real Wishes Foundation Santa Cruz County. Registration 7-8 a.m., shotgun start at 8 a.m. Proceeds will support the foundation’s scholarship program and assistance to Santa Cruz County organizations.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
NOGALES: Family movie night, sponsored by Circles of Peace at the Oasis Cinema. Free movie ticket includes popcorn and soda. Doors open at 6 p.m., movies start at 7 p.m. “Join us for an evening filled with family fun, a community health fair, information and movies,” the organizers said. For more information, call Circles of Peace at (520) 281-0579.
Friday, Sept. 23
NOGALES: Open gym and family night at Desert Sky Gym, 1138C Bankard Ave., 5-7 p.m. Sponsored by Circles of Peace and the Santa Cruz County Drug Free Community Coalition. Space is limited, contact Circles of Peace at (520) 281-0579 for tickets. Parents must be present to sign waiver.
Saturday, Sept. 24
NOGALES: Pimería Alta Museum, in collaboration with the Border Community Alliance, will show the documentary film, “Pilgrimage to Magdalena: The Anza Trail and its Continued Cultural Heritage.” The film will be shown in Spanish at 1 p.m. and in English at 2 p.m. Suggested donation: $10. The museum is located at 136 N. Grand Ave. in the historic City Hall building. More information at (520) 398-3229. The film will also be shown at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Tumacácori National Historical Park.
Saturday, Oct. 1
TUMACACORI: Barktoberfest, a fundraiser for the benefit the animals at the Santa Cruz Humane Society, 5-9 p.m. at Rancho Santa Cruz in Tumacacori. The event will include food, drinks and live music along with a silent auction. Tickets (which include dinner and two drink tickets) are $45 and are available at the door or in advance at the Santa Cruz Humane Society in Nogales, Wisdom’s Café in Tumacacori and at Grumpy Gringo’s Fine Cigars in Tubac. More information at (520) 287-5654.