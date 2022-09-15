Fair

Kids enjoy a carnival ride at the 2019 Santa Cruz County Fair.

 File photo

Thursday, Sept. 15

NOGALES, Sonora: Fiestas Patrias, a celebration of Mexican Independence, beginning at 6 p.m. in the plaza between the Museo de Arte de Nogales and the Parroquia de la Purísima Concepción church, two blocks south of the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry.

Sept 17 - NOGALES.jpg


Tags

Load comments