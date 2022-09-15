Thursday, Sept. 15
NOGALES, Sonora: Fiestas Patrias, a celebration of Mexican Independence, beginning at 6 p.m. in the plaza between the Museo de Arte de Nogales and the Parroquia de la Purísima Concepción church, two blocks south of the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry.
Friday-Sunday, Sept. 16-18
SONOITA: 105th Santa Cruz County Fair at the fairgrounds in Sonoita, featuring a carnival, 4-H/FFA shows and exhibits, entertainment, food and more. See a complete listing of events at www.sonoitafairgrounds.com/fair. Gates open daily at 9 a.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children 6-12 and free for kids under 6.
Saturday, Sept. 17
NOGALES: Fiestas Patrias, a celebration of Mexican independence, 5-10 p.m. on Morley Avenue downtown. Live music, folkloric dancing, food trucks and the traditional “Grito de Independencia,” a reenactment of Father Miguel Hidalgo’s call for independence from Spain in 1810. Free admission.
Saturday, Sept. 17
GREEN VALLEY: 25th Annual Charity Golf Tournament at the Canoa Ranch Golf Course to benefit Real Wishes Foundation Santa Cruz County. Registration 7-8 a.m., shotgun start at 8 a.m. Proceeds will support the foundation’s scholarship program and assistance to Santa Cruz County organizations.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
NOGALES: Family movie night, sponsored by Circles of Peace at the Oasis Cinema. Free movie ticket includes popcorn and soda. Doors open at 6 p.m., movies start at 7 p.m. “Join us for an evening filled with family fun, a community health fair, information and movies,” the organizers said. For more information, call Circles of Peace at (520) 281-0579.
Friday, Sept. 23
NOGALES: Open gym and family night at Desert Sky Gym, 1138C Bankard Ave., 5-7 p.m. Sponsored by Circles of Peace and the Santa Cruz County Drug Free Community Coalition. Space is limited, contact Circles of Peace at (520) 281-0579 for tickets. Parents must be present to sign waiver.
Saturday, Sept. 24
NOGALES: Pimería Alta Museum, in collaboration with the Border Community Alliance, will show the documentary film, “Pilgrimage to Magdalena: The Anza Trail and its Continued Cultural Heritage.” The film will be shown in Spanish at 1 p.m. and in English at 2 p.m. Suggested donation: $10. The museum is located at 136 N. Grand Ave. in the historic City Hall building. For more information, call the museum at (520) 287-4621 or BCA at (520) 398-3229.
Sunday, Sept. 24
TUMACACORI: The film “Pilgrimage to Magdalena: The Anza Trail and its Continued Cultural Heritage,” will be shown inside the historic mission church at Tumacácori National Historical Park at 2 p.m. The screening will be followed by a question-and-answer and general discussion session, led by members of the Border Community Alliance. Reservations can be made at www.BorderCommunityAlliance.org or by calling BCA at (520) 398-3229. There is no charge to attend the event, and entrance to the park is free during the program.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
NOGALES: Workshop for local students on gaining access to university education, 5-6:30 p.m. at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Learn about scholarships, gaining the necessary credits for university admission and options available in Arizona. The presenter is Nadia Alvarez Mejia of the University of Arizona Honors College and College of Education. To register or for more information, contact Kattia Villalpando at (520) 988-2677 or Lilia Ruiz at (520) 313-3458.
Thursday, Sept. 29
NOGALES: Closing celebration for the annual Hilltop Gallery Members Show, 5-8 p.m. Free admission. More information at hilltopgallery.org or (520) 287-5515.