NOGALES, SONORA: Bacanora expo on Avenida Álvaro Obregón, between calles Campillo and Pierson, one block south and two blocks west of the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry. 5 p.m. to midnight. The event will feature producers of bacanora, a spirit distilled from agave, from around the state of Sonora, as well music, dance and other attractions.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
NOGALES: Showing of the film “Donde Duermen los Pájaros” by director Alejandro Alatorre, 5 p.m. at the Mexican Consulate’s Salón Bicentenario, 135 W Cardwell St. Free admission. More information at (520) 287-2521 or consulmex.sre.gob.mx/nogales.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
PATAGONIA: Showing of the film “Hope, Soledad” by director Yolanda Cruz, 6 p.m. at the Tin Shed Theater, behind Patagonia Creative Arts at 304 Naugle Ave. Free admission. Sponsored by the Mexican Consulate in Nogales. More information at (520) 287-2521 or consulmex.sre.gob.mx/nogales.
Sunday, Sept. 11
NOGALES: Annual Members Show and 50-year anniversary celebration, 1-7 p.m. at Hilltop Gallery, 730 Hilltop Dr. Free admission. More information at hilltopgallery.org or (520) 287-5515.
Saturday, Sept. 17
NOGALES: Fiestas Patrias, a celebration of Mexican independence, 5-10 p.m. on Morley Avenue downtown. Live music, folkloric dancing, food trucks and the traditional “Grito de Independencia,” a reenactment of Father Miguel Hidalgo’s call for independence from Spain in 1810. Free admission.
Saturday, Sept. 17
GREEN VALLEY: 25th Annual Charity Golf Tournament at the Canoa Ranch Golf Course to benefit Real Wishes Foundation Santa Cruz County. Registration 7-8 a.m., shotgun start at 8 a.m. Proceeds will support the foundation’s scholarship program and assistance to Santa Cruz County organizations.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
NOGALES: Workshop for local students on gaining access to university education, 5-6:30 p.m. at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Learn about scholarships, gaining the necessary credits for university admission and options available in Arizona. The presenter is Nadia Alvarez Mejia of the University of Arizona Honors College and College of Education. To register or for more information, contact Kattia Villalpando at (520) 988-2677 or Lilia Ruiz at (520) 313-3458.
Thursday, Sept. 29
NOGALES: Closing celebration for the annual Hilltop Gallery Members Show, 5-8 p.m. Free admission. More information at hilltopgallery.org or (520) 287-5515.