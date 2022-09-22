NOGALES: Open gym and family night at Desert Sky Gym, 1138C Bankard Ave., 5-7 p.m. Sponsored by Circles of Peace and the Santa Cruz County Drug Free Community Coalition. Space is limited, contact Circles of Peace at (520) 281-0579 for tickets. Parents must be present to sign waiver.
Friday, Sept. 23
NOGALES: MiKid presents ComicCon, 5-7 p.m. at the Nogales Parks and Recreation Department gym, 1500 Hohokam Dr. Games, prizes, costume contest and more. For more information, contact Vanessa Niebla at (520) 840-8515.
Saturday, Sept. 24
NOGALES: Art classes for children ages 4-12 return to Hilltop Gallery, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Space is limited, call (520) 287-5515 to reserve a spot. The gallery also offers an "Open Studio" on Saturdays 1-3 p.m. in which artists can bring their supplies and projects, and meet with other artists to learn, compare give pointers and create.
Saturday, Sept. 24
NOGALES: Pimería Alta Museum, in collaboration with the Border Community Alliance, will show the documentary film, “Pilgrimage to Magdalena: The Anza Trail and its Continued Cultural Heritage.” The film will be shown in Spanish at 1 p.m. and in English at 2 p.m. Suggested donation: $10. The museum is located at 136 N. Grand Ave. in the historic City Hall building. For more information, call the museum at (520) 287-4621 or BCA at (520) 398-3229.
Sunday, Sept. 25
TUMACACORI: The film “Pilgrimage to Magdalena: The Anza Trail and its Continued Cultural Heritage,” will be shown inside the historic mission church at Tumacácori National Historical Park at 2 p.m. The screening will be followed by a question-and-answer and general discussion session, led by members of the Border Community Alliance. Reservations can be made at www.BorderCommunityAlliance.org or by calling BCA at (520) 398-3229. There is no charge to attend the event, and entrance to the park is free during the program.
Monday, Sept. 26
NOGALES, SONORA: March for migrant dignity, organized by the Kino Border Initiative (KBI) and the Revolucionarios migrant organization in recognition of the World Day of Migrants and Refugees. The march starts at 11 a.m. at the KBI aid center, 384a, Blvr. Luis Donaldo Colosio, just south of the Mariposa Port of Entry.
Monday, Sept. 26
NOGALES: The Santa Cruz Cardinals youth football program offers a free clinic for local children ages 5-14. “Learn from Luis Zendejas, former NFL kicker, and other former/present professional athletes,” the Cardinals said in an announcement. The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Ron Turley Field on Hohokam Drive. To save a spot, send a message to (520) 980-2720.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
NOGALES: Workshop for local students on gaining access to university education, 5-6:30 p.m. at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Learn about scholarships, gaining the necessary credits for university admission and options available in Arizona. The presenter is Nadia Alvarez Mejia of the University of Arizona Honors College and College of Education. To register or for more information, contact Kattia Villalpando at (520) 988-2677 or Lilia Ruiz at (520) 313-3458.
Thursday, Sept. 29
NOGALES: Closing celebration for the annual Hilltop Gallery Members Show, 5-8 p.m. Free admission. More information at hilltopgallery.org or (520) 287-5515.