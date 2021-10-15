Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 16-17
TUMACACORI: Membrillo harvest celebration at Tumacácori National Historical Park. Visitors are invited to take home a recipe’s-worth of membrillo (quince) fruit harvested from the park’s heritage orchard, as well as a recipe for “dulce de membrillo.” The giveaway is set to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, or until the supply is gone.
Saturday, Oct. 16
NOGALES: Nogales Bicycle Classic, with routes of 11, 22, 40, 60 and 87 miles through Santa Cruz County. Staggered start times every 15 minutes beginning at 8 a.m. at the corner of Morley Avenue and Court Street in downtown Nogales. More information and registration available at nogalesbicycleclassic.org.
Saturday, Oct. 16
RIO RICO: Rummage sale to benefit the Rio Rico Historical Society, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rio Rico Community Center, 391 Avenida Coatimundi. More information at www.RioRicoHistoricalSociety.org. To donate items for the sale, call Manny at (520) 287-3357.
Saturday, Oct. 23
NOGALES: Desert Sky Eclipse Halloween 5K walk/run. Race starts at 8 a.m., registration at 7 a.m. at Desert Sky Gym, 1138c N. Bankard Ave. More information at (520) 761-4057.
Sunday, Oct. 24
NOGALES: Opening reception for the 49th Annual Members Show at Hilltop Gallery, 1-4 p.m. on the gallery patio. See the gallery members’ work in media including painting, drawing, photography, fiber art and original crafts. Following the opening, the exhibit will run until Nov. 10, Tuesday through Saturday from 12-5 p.m. Hilltop Gallery is located at 730 Hilltop Dr. More information at (520) 287-5515.
Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 28-30
SONOITA: “Heidi’s Monkeys,” a two-act psychological horror by Patagonia-based writer Matthew Lysiak, will be presented at 7 p.m. each night, Oct. 28-30, on the lawn at the Meading Room, 3470 State Route 82. Tickets are $10 and can be ordered online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4769816. For more information, contact mlysiaknydn@gmail.com.
Saturday, Oct. 30
NOGALES: Día de los Muertos altar exhibit, 5 p.m. at Karam Park on Morley Avenue. See an array of traditional Day of the Dead altars that pay honor to lost loved ones.
Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 30-31
TUBAC: Community Yard Sale to benefit Anza Trail Coalition of Arizona, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at 1 Placita de Anza, near St. Ann’s Church. “Everything sold helps with our mission to keep the trail open and well-used by birders, tourists and local enthusiasts,” the ATC said. For more information, or to find out how to donate items for the sale, call Keith or Judy Brown at (503) 559-8621.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
TUMACACORI: Día de los Muertos commemoration at Tumacácori National Historical Park, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The park will offer visitors free admission, traditional treats and a craft to commemorate the holiday. Visitors will be able to explore the historic mission church and cemetery by candlelight, and see a Día de los Muertos altar set up in the church.
Saturday, Nov. 6
RIO RICO-TUBAC: Bus Tour of Historic Rio Rico, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., offered by the Rio Rico Historical Society. $55 for historical society members, $65 for non-members $65 (prepaid reservations required). For reservations, contact historicaltour594@outlook.com or call (520) 761-9907. More information at www.RioRicoHistoricalSociety.org.
