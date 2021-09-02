Here are some of the community events coming up around Santa Cruz County. Planning an event of your own? Submit the details to editorial@nogalesinternational.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
NOGALES: Pima Community College hosts a certified nursing assistant (CNA) information session at 10 a.m. at the Santa Cruz Center, 2021 Grand Avenue. Virtual participation is also available. Call (520) 394-7180 for more information. The session will be repeated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
NOGALES: Open talent night, 6-8 p.m. at Hilltop Gallery, 730 Hill Top Dr. Musical performances by Mezcal featuring Jeffrey Latham, David Weatherbie and Marko Majalca; poetry by Priscilla Nefftys and Janice Johnson; and electronic music by Sergio Valdez. For more information on how you can join in, call the gallery at (520) 287-5515 or Liz at (520) 313-4205.
Thursday, Sept. 9
NOGALES: Nogales Night Out, 4-8 p.m. at Teyechea Park behind City Hall. This annual event features crime prevention awareness and activities for people of all ages. There will be free food, music, giveaways, a showing of the movie “Luca” and more.
Saturday, Sept. 11
NOGALES: 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, 10 a.m. at Jesus Cordova Park in front of City Hall. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 2001.
Sunday, Sept. 12
NOGALES: Opening reception for “Where Dreams Die,” and international exhibit featuring 12 artists. The reception, set to run noon-4 p.m., will include a discussion with artist Alvaro Enciso, poetry reading, music, botanas and beverages. The exhibit will continue at the gallery through Oct. 14. More information at (520) 287-5515 or hilltopgallery.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
RIO RICO/ONLINE: Sixteen people or groups of people who made important contributions to the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District will be inaugurated into the SCV35 Distinguished Hall of Fame during a ceremony at Rio Rico High School. The ceremony will not be open to the public, but community members can watch it live online starting at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
TUBAC: Entomologist Joe Cicero presents a slide and video show at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park about the 15 fireflies and five glowworms known to occur in Arizona. The lecture will be held 2-3 p.m. in the 1885 Old Schoolhouse. RSVP at (520) 398-2252 or at www.tubacpresidio.org/events. Sept. 18 is also Smithsonian Museum Day, when the park will offer free admission to people holding a Museum Day ticket. Download a free ticket here.
Saturday, Sept. 18
NOGALES: Fiestas Patrias Celebration, 4-11 p.m. on Morley Avenue downtown. Celebrate Mexican independence with music, dancing, food and more.
Saturday, Oct. 9
TUBAC: William L. Bird, Jr. presents “In the Arms of Saguaros: Iconography of the Giant Cactus,” as part of the Shaw D. Kinsley Lecture Series at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, 1 Burruel St. The lecture will be held 2-3 p.m. in the park’s 1885 Old Schoolhouse. $10 admission includes all-day entrance into the park. RSVP at (520) 398-2252 or at www.tubacpresidio.org/events.
Saturday, Oct. 30
NOGALES: Dia de Muertos Exhibicion de Altares, 5 p.m. at Karam Park on Morley Avenue. See an array of traditional Day of the Dead altars that pay honor to lost loved ones.