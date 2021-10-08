If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 9-10
PATAGONIA: Sky Islands Fall Artisan Market, formerly the Patagonia Fall Festival, featuring more than 100 artisan exhibitors, food vendors, live entertainment, kids activities and more. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Patagonia Town Park. More details at www.patagoniafallfestival.org.
Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 16-17
TUMACACORI: Membrillo harvest celebration at Tumacácori National Historical Park. Visitors are invited to take home a recipe’s-worth of membrillo (quince) fruit harvested from the park’s heritage orchard, as well as a recipe for “dulce de membrillo.” The giveaway is set to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, or until the supply is gone.
Saturday, Oct. 16
NOGALES: Nogales Bicycle Classic, with routes of 11, 22, 40, 60 and 87 miles through Santa Cruz County. Staggered start times every 15 minutes beginning at 8 a.m. at the corner of Morley Avenue and Court Street in downtown Nogales. More information and registration available at nogalesbicycleclassic.org.
Saturday, Oct. 16
RIO RICO: Rummage sale to benefit the Rio Rico Historical Society, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rio Rico Community Center, 391 Avenida Coatimundi. More information at www.RioRicoHistoricalSociety.org. To donate items for the sale, call Manny at (520) 287-3357.
Saturday, Oct. 30
NOGALES: Dia de Muertos Exhibicion de Altares, 5 p.m. at Karam Park on Morley Avenue. See an array of traditional Day of the Dead altars that pay honor to lost loved ones.
Saturday, Nov. 6
RIO RICO-TUBAC: Bus Tour of Historic Rio Rico, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., offered by the Rio Rico Historical Society. $55 for historical society members, $65 for non-members $65 (prepaid reservations required). For reservations, contact historicaltour594@outlook.com or call (520) 761-9907. More information at www.RioRicoHistoricalSociety.org.