Approximately 30 residents from around Santa Cruz County joined up last Saturday to collect trash along Ruby Road in Rio Rico.
Tony Vartola, representing Rio Rico Rotary Club, said he was pleased with the turnout. “This is about five times more than I expected to show up,” he said.
County Supervisor Bruce Bracker, who organized the event, noted that the Sheriff’s Office had a team of 12 people, along with Sheriff David Hathaway’s family, cleaning up Pendleton Drive as well.
“This is a really great start of what could be regular Rio Rico cleanings,” Bracker said.
Businesses and organizations that participated included 1st Bank of Yuma, Friends of the Santa Cruz River, the Rio Rico High School JROTC program, Rio Rico Fire District and the Rio Rico Rotary Club.
Also participating: The National Honor Society at Nogales High School, the Nogales Rotary Club, the Knights of Columbus of Tubac, the County Emergency Management Department, the County Public Works Department and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.
Connie Williams of the Friends of the Santa Cruz River called the cleanup “an awesome idea.”
“The people that I have talked to are just desperate to get out and do something,” she said. “I think there is a lot of community spirit in Rio Rico and in this county in general, they just need an opportunity.”
(From a news release submitted by Shannon Enciso, communications specialist for the Santa Cruz County government.)