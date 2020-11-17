The Rio Rico Rotary Club is preparing for its annual “Bikes for Tykes” event in December, and it’s looking for help in creating an inventory of bicycles to give away.
This year, the club is planning to give out approximately 60 bikes to local children ages 6 and 7 during an event on Dec. 19.
Anyone who would like to donate a new or like-new bike or trike to the cause can contact club member John Gruenemeier at (215) 630-0099 for more information. Cash donations are also welcome.
No city trash collection Nov. 26-27
The City of Nogales Public Works Department is advising residents that there will be no curbside trash/recycling collection on Thursday, Nov. 26 or Friday, Nov. 27 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
The regular schedule for garbage collection will resume on Monday, Nov. 30.