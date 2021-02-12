Approximately 30 community members gathered on Jan. 31 to clean up a target-shooting area off Ruby Road in the Coronado National Forest.
Baja Guns of Rio Rico sponsored the event and brought snacks, and CNF provided two vehicles for trash.
Plans are to conduct cleanup annually, the CNF said.
RRFD to hold EMT academy starting Feb. 22
The Rio Rico Fire District is seeking motivated Santa Cruz County residents to join an eight-week Emergency Medical Technician Academy to be held in Nogales.
The course starts Feb. 22 and sessions will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Tuition, books and supplies will be sponsored by RRFD in exchange for the participant’s two-year commitment to part-time employment with the district as a reserve EMT.
The application deadline is Feb. 15, and participants must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or G.E.D, possess a valid Arizona driver’s license, and be able to communicate effectively in spoken and written English.