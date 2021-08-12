Cancer surviver event coming in November
Arizona Oncology is hosting a free event for cancer survivors, family members and caregivers later this fall in Tubac.
The event will include complimentary food and massages, expert physician presentations and breakout discussions, Arizona Oncology said in an announcement.
It’s planned for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Tubac Golf Resort & Spa. Space is limited, and interested parties are asked to RSVP to stephanie.labrucherie@usoncology.com.
Nogalian named to Dean’s List
Luis Lugo of Nogales was named to the spring Dean’s List at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better and who were graded for six or more semester hours were eligible for inclusion on the Dean’s List, the university said in an announcement.