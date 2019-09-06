River clean-up planned at Tumacácori park
Community members are invited to join the cleanup crew at Tumacácori National Historical Park on Saturday, Sept. 28 as they participate in the “Healthy Parks, Healthy People” initiative.
From 8:30 a.m. to noon, the crew will remove litter along the Anza Trail and the Santa Cruz River as part of the 26th annual National Public Lands Day, the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort for public lands.
“Throughout the year, trash washes into the river corridor, polluting the water and landscape, and posing a threat to wildlife,” the park said in an announcement.
The park will open at 8 a.m. that day, and health partners will offer pre-cleanup vital sign screenings and a reflective activity in the courtyard garden. Orientation for the service project begins in the picnic area at 8:30 a.m.
All participants will then depart on foot for a three-mile round-trip hike to the cleanup location. Trash bags and work gloves will be provided.
At the conclusion of the clean-up, health partners will be available to perform post-cleanup vital sign screenings, a scorecard reflection activity, and write prescriptions for activities in nature.
Participants are encouraged to bring work gloves, long pants, closed-toe shoes, a hat, water, snacks, a sack lunch and sun protection. Volunteers will earn service hours, a reusable Tumacácori water bottle, and a coupon good for free entrance to any national park or federal fee area. Free raspados will be provided after the service project. Admission to all national park sites will be free that day.
For more information or to sign up for the clean-up, contact Melanie Rawlins at (520) 377-5064 or Melanie_Rawlins@nps.gov.
Caregiver conference set for Sept. 27 in Nogales
The 14th Annual Caregiver and Fall Prevention Conference is coming to Nogales later this month.
Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 at the County Complex, this free event is geared toward helping caregivers and professionals learn more about Alzheimer’s disease, fall preventions, balancing caregiver roles and available resources in the community. It’s sponsored by Santa Cruz Case Management.
The event will include speakers from the Alzheimer’s Association, the Area Agency on Aging, Adult Protective Services and more.
To register or for more information, contact Areli Parrales at (520) 375-7892, or register online at 14thannualscccaregiverconference.eventbrite.com.
Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund helps Sonoita business
A veteran-owned micro-vineyard and skincare company in Sonoita was awarded $2,500 by the Farmer Veteran Coalition for oak wine barrels to expand its wine production capability.
Lyle Ford, U.S. Army veteran and co-founder of Aqua Ciele e Térre along with Alegria Ford, said: “We are thrilled to be among the veteran-owned farms across the country to be chosen by the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund. This grant allows us to greatly increase our winemaking capacity.”
The Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund is a grant program that provides direct assistance to veterans who are in their beginning years of farming or ranching. The fund gives money to third-party vendors for items the veteran has identified will make a crucial difference in the launch of their farm business.