Hilltop Gallery seeking entries for Member’s Show
The Hilltop Gallery is putting a call out to artists who would like to participate in the 49th Annual Member’s Show this fall.
In a news release sent out on Thursday morning, the Hilltop Gallery invited the public to enter two original artworks of any medium. Entry fees are $15 for one piece or $20 for two pieces.
All artists interested in participating in the exhibit must be members of the Hilltop Gallery for the 2021-2022 season. Individual memberships cost $35 and family memberships are $50.
“This special art show is open to all artists working at all levels in painting, drawing, culture, photography, fiber art and original crafts,” the Gallery said in the news release.
The Member’s Show will run from Oct. 24 to Nov. 10. The opening reception will take place in the Gallery patio on Oct. 24 from 1-4 p.m.
The Hilltop Gallery is located at 730 Hilltop Dr., and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12-5 p.m. For more information about fees and art delivery days, call the gallery at (520) 287-5515.
La Linea, BYTE host art workshops for kids
La Linea Art Studio and the Border Youth Tennis Exchange Program began offering art classes for local children this week.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, BYTE invited local students ages 6-14 to take part in “fun and friendly art workshops” at La Linea Art Studio on Morley Avenue on Thursday afternoon. The classes are free of charge and registration is not required.
The two organizations will host another art workshop for the same age group next Thursday, Sept. 30 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
La Linea Art Studio is located at 32 N. Morley Ave. For more information, visit the Border Youth Tennis Exchange page on Facebook.