Arizona Rangers honor Patagonia magistrate
Patagonia Town Magistrate Concepcion Bracamonte was granted the title of honorary Arizona Ranger during a ceremony last Friday, Oct. 25 in Patagonia.
Bracamonte has presided over the Patagonia Municipal Court for more than eight years, and also serves as judge pro-tem for Santa Cruz County Justice Court.
“The Benson Company of the Arizona Rangers has been providing security and bailiff support for the Town of Patagonia Municipal Court for the past several years,” the Arizona Rangers said in a news release. “They have made recommendations and suggestions related to procedures for the safety and security of the court, which have been well received by the judge and her staff.”
During the ceremony, Bracamonte was presented a certificate, plaque and badge by the Benson Company. She was joined by court staff, Patagonia town officials and members of the Arizona Rangers.
Park plans for Veterans Day weekend
Tumacácori National Historical Park says it will waive entrance fees on Veterans Day and offer a free hiker shuttle between the park and Tubac Presidio State Historic Park the day before.
On Sunday, Nov. 10, hikers can walk the four-mile stretch of the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail between Tumacácori and Tubac, then catch a continuously running shuttle back to their starting point between 8 a.m. and noon. The park advises hikers that the Anza Trail is mostly level and shady between the parks, and they should wear good walking shoes, dress for the weather, and carry water and snacks.
Then on Monday, Nov. 11, Tumacácori will join the rest of the National Park system in offering free Veterans Day admission, the park said in a news release.
For more information on the free hikers’ shuttle or other park events and activities, call (520) 377-5060 or see nps.gov/tuma.
Tutoring available at local libraries
The local public library system is offering tutoring on any school subject for students in grades K-8.
Tutoring at the Nogales Housing Authority gym (350 Western Ave.) and the Rio Rico Library (275 Rio Rico Drive) is available from 3-5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
At the Nogales Library (518 N. Grand Ave.), tutoring is offered from 3-6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
For more information, call (520) 285-5717.
