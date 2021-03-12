South32 fund grants $87K to 12 organizations
The mining company South32 said it has awarded a total of $87,000 in grants to 12 local organizations during the current cycle of its Hermosa Community Fund.
In a news release, South32 said the fund’s grant selection committee increased the level of giving for this cycle after noting a marked uptick in applicants, especially those with COVID-related financial needs.
“Many of the applicant organizations either provide direct COVID relief through essential services such as meal programs, while many others sought help with basic operational costs after being unable to hold key fundraising events due to COVID precautions,” the news release said.
The recipients include the 0S3 Movement, Appleton-Whittell Research Ranch, Circles of Peace, KPUP-LP radio, Los Charros Foundation, Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest, and Patagonia Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
Also: Rebuilding Together Santa Cruz County, Senior Citizens of Patagonia, St. Andrew’s Preschool, Tubac Center for the Arts and United Way of Santa Cruz County.
The South32 Hermosa Community Fund supports nonprofit groups working to improve education, environment, health and welfare, recreation, civic enhancement, and arts, culture and history in the county.
The application period for the next round of grants will open on June 7. Learn more at www.cfsaz.org/south32.
Producer with local roots to hold casting for Nogales-based film
Discordia Cine, a production company founded by Nogales native Gia Rigoli, will hold a casting this month for a film centered on the local area.
“I have been eager to come back to Nogales to work a film here for years and finally have the opportunity,” Rigoli said. “We are looking to cast real people that don’t have acting experience and want to try something new.”
The film, called “The Weight of Land,” focuses on a family of Latino ranch hands who inherit one of the largest ranches in Arizona, but face a challenge when their bosses also claim rights on the land.
The casting, which seeks four female actors ranging in age from 8 to 75, as well as a man in his 20s, will be held outdoors at a private residence in Nogales from March 15 to April 27.
For more information, call (707) 728-5621 or see twolcasting.com (es.twolcasting for Spanish-speakers).